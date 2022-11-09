How rich is Dan Levy? Schitt’s Creek actor’s rumored net worth explored as he’s set to host The Big Brunch

The Big Brunch, HBO’s upcoming culinary show, is set to have Schitt’s Creek star Dany Levy as its host. Levy, who is also the creator of the show, has a net worth of $14 million, thanks to his successful acting career.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Emmy-winning actor said that while he was initially apprehensive about his new culinary show, it later "restored my faith in people."

The Big Brunch will premiere on November 10 with three episodes.

During the eight-episode unscripted series, the show will see 10 chefs who will not only share their food with the world but will also share their stories. The brunch-inspired show will have contestants creating multiple dishes, courses, and drinks - all in an attempt to win a grand prize of $300,000.

Meet the host of The Big Brunch ahead of its premiere

Dan Levy is a 39-year-old actor, comedian, screenwriter, and television producer, who was born in Toronto and attended North Toronto Collegiate Institute. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Levy's flourishing career in entertainment has helped him garner a total net worth of $14 million.

The website also reports that in 2019, Levy purchased a big house worth $ 4.13 million, in the Los Feliz area of LA.

In the early days of his career, he worked as one of the seven co-hosts of MTV Live in Canada. In 2013, Dan and his father Eugene formed a production company, called Not a Real Company Productions. This is the company that eventually went on to produce the critically acclaimed sitcom, Schitt's Creek.

The host of The Big Brunch is from the LGBTQIA+ community and came out as gay at the age of 18. However, he avoided talking about his sexuality publicly for many years. This changed in 2020, when during an interview with Andy Cohen, Levy came out publicly.

Dan Levy opened up about his culinary show in a recent interview

While speaking to PEOPLE about The Big Brunch, Dan Levy said that being a part of the “unscripted space” was strange for him because of how different it was from his time on Schitt’s Creek. He said:

"There was this point where I questioned, ‘Well is this the right decision? Am I doing the right thing?’ Because this silly industry has a way of making you question your instincts."

He told the publication that it was the contestants and their personalities that helped change his perspective and enabled him to overcome his fears. He said that they made him believe that “everything’s going to be okay.”

He added:

"It was so inspiring to watch them support each other, help each other and encourage each other in ways that I think caught them off guard, too."

Lee✌🏼💗💜💙 (she/her/any) @LeonieWoolf The Big Brunch chefs - Times Square

First 3 episodes on HBO Max this Thursday, November 10th The Big Brunch chefs - Times Square First 3 episodes on HBO Max this Thursday, November 10th https://t.co/SoFSG1Ofp2

Levy also participated in the selection process of The Big Brunch. He wanted the cast of the show to share their culinary heritage with viewers. The cooking show will see contestants work together instead of against each other, which is a stark departure from the usual format of such shows.

The Big Brunch is set to premiere on November 10 with the first three episodes followed by three more on November 17. The show will conclude on November 24 with the final two episodes on HBO Max.

