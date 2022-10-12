Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition Season 1: Winners' list from all 8 episodes of the Netflix show

Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition recently premiered with Season 1 on October 12, 2022. The eight-episode series was hosted and judged by Queer Eye's tastemaker Antoni Porowski and he was joined by a new guest judge on every episode.

The main premise of the new Netflix show revolves around three talented homecooks who appear in every episode and battle it out against each other showcasing their culinary skills in order to bag the cash prize at the end of each episode.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food."

With the Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition recently made available to viewers on Netflix, if you're curious to see who won the most in the competition, keep reading.

Here's the winners' list from all 8 episodes of Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition:

Unlike most other episodic cooking shows where each round there's a new winner, in Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition the winner from the first episode will move on to battle it out against two new cooks in the next episode and stand a chance to win the cash prize if they win that episode too.

Each episode, the winner will receive $25,000. If they get eliminated and another new cook wins the episode, they will move on as the reigning champion. The contestants overall stand a chance to win up to $100,000.

Here is the list of winners for each episode who made their mark by using easy hacks in the Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition.

Episode 1: Haley

The guest judge for this episode was Kristen Kish. The three contestants who battled it out against each other were Andy, Dave and Haley. After the first round, Andy was eliminated. Dave and Haley moved on to the finals where they had to cook a dish using only the easy-bake oven.

Ultimately, Haley was crowned the winner with her deconstructed poppy seed chicken. She not only won $25,000 but also moved on to the next round where she stood the chance to win again.

Episode 2: Haley

The guest judge who joined Antoni on this episode was Derrell Smith. The three contestants who participated were Michael, Aprille and reigning winner Haley. At the end of the first round, Aprille was eliminated. Haley and Michael moved on to the final round.

After winning the first episode, Haley once again won the final challenge against Michael with her Beef Wellington Pot Pie and added another $25,000 to her bank. She also got to move on to the third episode.

Episode 3: Eman

Jacques Torres was the guest judge for this episode. The three contestants who entered the challenge were Tara, Eman and two-time reigning champion Haley. At the end of the first round, Tara was eliminated, leaving Haley and Eman competing against each other in the finals.

Although it came down to the minute details in the finale, Haley unfortunately didn't win and Eman was crowned the champion of the challenge. She not only won $25,000 but went on to the next Easy-Bake challenge.

Episode 4: Stephanie

The guest judge for the holiday themed episode was Alyse Whitney. Joining reigning champion Eman were Stephanie and Chris. After the 30-minute Dish Dash round, Chris was eliminated from Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition. Eman and Stephanie were still in the race to win the $25,000.

After their final round, the judges were impressed with Stephanie's Thanksgiving dinner. This brought an end to Eman's journey in the competition. But Stephanie moved on to the next challenge.

Episode 5: AJ

The guest judge who joined Antoni in the breakfast themed episode was Kat Kinsman. The reigning champion Stephanie was joined by Lindsay and AJ. After the first 30-minute fast cooking episode, Stephanie's journey in the competition came to an end after she failed to impress the judges with her dish.

AJ and Lindsay moved on to the finale and had to present the judges with a restaurant quality breakfast dish baked in an easy-bake oven. Ultimately, AJ bagged the win and added $25,000 to his bank and moved on to the next challenge.

Episode 6: Giselle

Alisa Reynold joined Antoni as the guest judge on this episode of Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition. AJ returned to compete against Giselle and Anna. They had to impress the judges with a flattened pork loin cooked on a hotel iron. Sadly, the least impressive dish belonged to Anna and she was eliminated from Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition.

AJ and Giselle moved on to the finale, where they had to present the judges with a dish inspired by one of their vacations. It was a tough decision for the judges, and the episode ended in a cliffhanger.

Episode 7: Giselle

The Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition episode kicked off with Antoni revealing that Giselle's dish impressed them the most and she won $25,000. In this episode, Monti Carlo was the guest judge. Joining Giselle to compete in the challenge were Pam and Alex. The three of them had to present the judges with a quick poultry dish. At the end of round one, Pam was eliminated.

Giselle and Alex moved on to the finale where they had to prepare a chicken dish fit for a fancy dinner party. Ultimately, they were impressed with Giselle's Chicken Enchiladas and crowned her the champion yet again. She now won a total of $50,000 and moved on to the next Easy-Bake challenge.

Episode 8: Giselle

In this New Year themed episode, Ilan Hall joined Antoni as the guest judge. Two-time reigning champion Giselle returned to compete against Lauren and Torrie. In the first round, they had to prepare a trio of appetizers. Unfortunately, the contestant with the least impressive dish was Torrie.

Giselle and Lauren headed over to the finale where they had to prepare an entree and dessert using the easy-bake oven. Ultimately, Giselle impressed the judges yet again and won the final challenge in Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition. She not only won the title as the Easy-Bake champion but also a $75,000 in total.

All eight episodes of Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition are available to watch on Netflix.

