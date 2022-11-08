The Big Brunch 2022: How much is the cash prize? Format, airing schedule and more

The Big Brunch is set to bring together 10 chefs who will share their business dreams and compete for a chance at $300,000 as they put together brunch-related dishes for the judges and the host. This one-of-a-kind show, however, is more than just curated food.

The show is equally about the people involved in the process. As part of the show, Levy selected ten chefs who will tell their stories about their culinary as well as personal journeys.

As many chefs have noted in the past, sharing food with others is a great way to build relationships, and the creators have done just that to find a way to connect to people from different communities in order to learn about their lives.

The Big Brunch is set to air the first three episodes on November 10, followed by three episodes on November 17. The final two episodes will air on November 24.

The Big Brunch will feature stories and business dreams of the chefs

The cast of The Big Brunch (Image via HBO Max/John Kohm)

The reality cooking series is set to feature chefs from different walks of life with the purpose of sharing their love and knowledge of food. Unlike most cooking competitions, the show aims to connect the contestants rather than pit them against each other while they aim to take home the grand prize of $300,000.

The show, much like Sunday brunches, aims to bring people together, and while the audience will not be able to eat the food that the chefs prepare, the warmth of the show will make viewers feel as if they are a part of it even through their television screens.

The show promises togetherness, positivity, happy tears, and celebration for one another. Each of the chefs on The Big Brunch is selected for more than what they can do in the kitchen, including the work they do for their respective communities.

In an interview with PEOPLE about the show, Levi stated:

"It was so inspiring to watch them support each other, help each other and encourage each other in ways that I think caught them off guard, too."

He added:

"That’s all you can hope for is that you make something that brings people together in a really positive way."

The contestants of The Big Brunch (Image via HBO Max/@Jeremy Kohm)

The contestants set to appear in The Big Brunch include Nadege Fleurimond, who is originally from Haiti. Nadage fell in love with food while she was a student at Columbia University. It was where she began cooking Haitian recipes to feel closer to home. J Chong who is originally from Canada and of Asian descent and belongs to the queer community, believes in using her voice to help be the change in the world.

They will be joined by Danielle Sespy from New York, who started cooking at the age of eight when her grandmother bought her a mixer and a Martha Stewart magazine. Catie Randazzo from Ohio believes that brunch is the ideal place to bond with family and friends and make memories. All the way from Seoul and currently living in Virginia is Daniel Harthausen, whose food is inspired by nostalgia and childhood memories.

Joining them in the kitchen will be Kip Poole, Antwon Brinson, Roman Wilcox, Mason Zeglen, and Kelly Jones.

Tune in to see what happens when people bond over food and experiences, shared and individually on The Big Brunch on HBO Max.

