Who is Emmy Rossum married to? All about her husband as 'Shameless' star welcomes her second child

Actress and singer Emmy Rossum recently became the mother of another child with her husband Sam Esmail, a well-known producer and head of the production company Esmail Corp.

Emmy revealed the news on Instagram where she shared a lineup of pictures with the caption:

"On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."

Rossum and Esmail followed the same process in the past when they were expecting their first child, who was born on May 23, 2021. Just like this time, they did not reveal anything about Rossum's pregnancy.

Sam Esmail has produced many films and TV shows

Sam Esmail went to New York University and pursued his graduation from the Tisch School of the Arts. He then established an ISP software company called Portal Vision and attended the AFI Conservatory, from where he graduated in directing in 2004.

Esmail started his career as an assistant film editor and eventually became a post-production supervisor. He got the opportunity to work on shows on Lifetime, A&E, Comedy Central, and HBO.

He soon began working on screenplays and was the co-writer of the 2014 horror film, Mockingbird. He later shifted his focus to working as a film director and made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama film, Comet. Comet received mixed reviews from critics and featured Emmy Rossum, Justin Long, Kayla Servi, and Eric Winter.

Sam gained recognition as the creator of the drama thriller series, Mr. Robot, which aired on USA Network. The series aired for four seasons and 45 episodes from June 24, 2015 to December 22, 2019. He then formed his own production company, Esmail Corp.

Esmail is also the executive producer of the psychological thriller series, Homecoming, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. He then produced a miniseries for Peacock, titled Angelyne. His upcoming projects include the psychological thriller film, Leave the World Behind, which is scheduled for release on December 8, 2023.

Emmy Rossum is well-known for her flawless performances in various films like An American Rhapsody, Passionada, The Phantom of the Opera, Inside, Comet, Cold Pursuit, and more. She is popular for her appearance as Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime comedy-drama series, Shameless.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail have been romantically linked since 2014

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail got engaged in 2015 (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail first met on the set of the 2014 film, Comet. The duo got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2017 at Central Synagogue on East 55th Street in New York City.

The wedding was attended by famous personalities from the entertainment industry and in the evening. The pair stepped out hand in hand and walked down steps decorated with white roses while a crowd of well-wishers cheered for them. The bride and groom, alongside the guests, went to the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East Side for a wedding reception.

