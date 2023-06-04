What is William Shatner's net worth? Fortune explored as Star Trek legend hosts Stars on Mars season 1

Fox is bringing an "out of this world" game show called Stars on Mars, and who better to host it than Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner? The competition, which premieres on Monday, June 5, will feature many celebrities trying to survive and outlast many challenging situations in an environment similar to space. The last standing contestant lifts the trophy.

William Shatner, a well-known Canadian actor and director, is hosting Stars on Mars. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Shatner has a net worth of more than $100 million. Shatner is known for his legendary role as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. He was seen in all the episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, most of the episodes of Star Trek: The Animated Series, and in the first seven movie adaptations of the show.

William Shatner first appeared in the 1951 comedy-drama The Butler's Night Off

Born in Montreal, Canada, 92-year-old William Shatner has had a very impressive stage career for the past seven decades. He studies at Willingdon Elementary School and West Hill High School in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Shatner holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University Faculty of Management, Montreal, and an honorary doctorate of letters from McGill University.

His first role in a film was in the 1951 comedy-drama The Butler's Night Off. After moving to New York in 1954, the talented Broadway actor made his way into the television industry by playing the role of Ranger Bob in The Howdy Doody Show.

William Shatner began appearing in many TV shows and movies after the gig, like Nick of Time, Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, and Outlaws. He became Captain Kirk of the Star Wars franchise in the second pilot of the TV show and played the role from 1966 to 1969.

Unfortunately, the series was canceled after three seasons, and William had to resort to acting in B-grade movies. After a while, Paramount began to re-produce some Star Trek content, and Kirk was seen in seven movies in a row. He was not offered a role in the 2009 Star Trek film, and he released his novel Star Trek: Academy: Collision Course in 2010.

William Shatner is the oldest person to fly to space, as he took part in Blue Origin’s 2021 spaceflight along with Jeff Bezos. Shatner has been married four times and has three kids.

About Stars on Mars season 1

12 celebrities, including TV stars, athletes, comedians, and others, will be challenged to conquer the planet Mars in a simulation exercise. Every competitor will have to ditch their fancy clothes and wear heavy astronaut suits while performing their tasks, using their brains to gain power over the resources.

The competitors must also develop meaningful relationships with each other to create alliances, and the one left alone will be sent home after every challenge. The celebrities to be featured in the competition are:

Adam Rippon

Ariel Winter

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Lance Armstrong

Marshawn Lynch

Natasha Leggero

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Richard Sherman

Ronda Rousey

Tallulah Willis

Tom Schwartz

Tinashe

The competition was filmed in Coober Pedy, Australia, and the trailer indicates that the players will be staying in a place where the soil is red and no one will be present to assist them.

Stars on Mars will air on Fox every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes