What is Ed Helms and Randall Park's combined net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 'True Story With Ed And Randall' premiere

Winsome actors Ed Helms and Randall Park are back together with a “new hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series”, True Story With Ed And Randall, streaming exclusively on January 20, 2022, on Peacock.

In the six episodes of the Warner Bros. production, the hosts “meet one or two storytellers and listen to their funny, amazing and true stories for the first time” and “celebrate the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail.”

In the 60-minute episode, the stories will be “bought to life by a cast of notable guest stars and comedians in dramatized re-enactments.” True Story with Ed and Randall will see enactments by stars like Terry Crews, Terry Bradshaw, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and Anders Holm among others.

All about Ed Helms and Randall Park's combined net worth

The combined net worth of Ed Helms and Randall Park is about $26.5 million.

Popularly known as Andy Bernard in the NBC sitcom The Office, Helms worked in 147 episodes of the show, and according to reports, the American comedian took a whopping $100,000 paycheque per episode. In The Hangover Part III, the actor’s remuneration was reported to be around $15 million (against the back end) to play the beloved character of Stuart Price.

His roles in The Daily Show, The Mindy Project, Arrested Development, Together Together, Vacation, Cedar Rapids, and many others take his net worth to $25 million.

While Los Angeles-born Randall Park’s net worth is $1.5 million, the comedian has around 100 acting credits under his belt. He is best known for his role as Jimmy Woo in WandaVision. Park has been part of various successful movies and shows such as Larry Crowne, The Five-Year Engagement, Trainwreck, Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat and many others.

About True Story With Ed And Randall premiere

The show is executive produced by Helms and Park along with Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Ed Helms, Randall Park, Mike Falbo, Nicolle Yaron, and Tracey Baird. This will be the third show for Helms on this streaming platform. Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls were his previous two releases.

Also Read Article Continues below

The actors will bring real-life, hilarious, and inspiring stories in True Story With Ed And Randall that will premiere on January 20, 2022, on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

Edited by Atul S