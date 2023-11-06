5 reasons to watch Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy film Wish

Disney's Wish is likely the most anticipated animated movie of the year. Scheduled to hit theatres on November 22, 2023, the film follows the adventures of Asha, a 17-year-old girl who resides in the Kingdom of Rosas. She sees a darkness in the ruler, King Magnifico, that others are unaware of. When she pleads to the stars for help, an actual star falls from the sky and comes to her aid. Then, they join forces to protect the people of the kingdom.

Disney movies have always been special, and not just in terms of the animation style. They tend to focus on heart-warming stories that spread messages of friendship, togetherness, courage, integrity and, most important of all, hope. And, from the trailer, it looks like Wish is going to follow on the same lines.

Ardent fans of Disney movies will also appreciate the mix of computer animation and watercolor animation in Wish. The upcoming film also boasts several original songs, and given Disney's history in terms of award-winning soundtracks for movies, fans can rest assured that the music will be iconic.

5 cool facts about Wish that Disney fans will find interesting

1) Two talented directors take the reins

Wish is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and both have experience working on animation projects. Some of Buck's past projects include Tarzan (1999), Surf's Up (2007), Frozen (2013), and Frozen II (2019), among others. For Veerasunthorn, she was the storyboard artist for successful animations like Frozen, Moana (2016) and Zootopia (2016). Wish is a milestone for the Thai animator as it will mark her directorial debut.

Based on their previous works, fans can reasonably expect both directors to deliver a heartfelt movie that will impress even the most critical Disney fans.

2) Ariana DeBose to play the central character

The central character in Wish is Asha, who is being voiced by Ariana DeBose. The 32-year-old first made an impression when she competed in So You Think You Can Dance. After that, she received praise for her Broadway performances. However, the role that got her international recognition is Anita in West Side Story (2021), directed by Steven Spielberg.

As DeBose has already proved she is musically gifted, it is not surprising that she will sing several songs in the movie that fans should look forward to.

3) Chris Pine will voice the antagonist, King Magnifico

The 43-year-old actor has played several iconic roles over the years, of which James T. Kirk in Star Trek is one that most fans think of when his name comes up.

The creators chose Chris Pine for the role of King Magnifico because they wanted someone who could portray both the charismatic and cunning side of the character. He is an antagonist but clever enough to keep a facade up so that his subjects have no idea about what he is up to. Pine also lends his voice to the song,This Is the Thanks I Get?!, sung by King Magnifico in Wish.

4) Wish has been in development since 2018

Interestingly, the movie has been in development since 2018. Disney has always been very discreet about upcoming projects, and they kept this secret for years. The news of a new film was only made in 2022. The name of the film was officially announced at the 2022 D23 Expo Presentation. Fans were also excited to learn that the writer of the beloved Frozen movies will be involved in the project.

5) Original songs written by Julia Michaels

Music has always been a big part of Disney animated movies. After all, songs like Hakuna Matata and Circle of Life from Disney's Lion King are still as popular as they were when the movie first came out. For Wish, the creators brought on the talented Julia Michaels, who has won multiple awards for her music.

Michaels is one of many who worked on original songs for the upcoming movie. She had help from other talented artists such as Benjamin Rice and JP Saxe. This is not the first time that Michaels and Saxe have worked together. They earlier collaborated on the popular track, If the World Was Ending, which was nominated for a Grammy.

Movie lovers who enjoy animated films, especially Disney fans, should mark their calendars for the release of Wish in theaters on November 22, 2023.