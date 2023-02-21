"This is why it's a curse to win an Oscar so early": Ariana DeBose BAFTA rap sparks hilarious reactions online

Ariana DeBose's opening performance at the 76th British Academy Film Awards left the audience and at-home viewers baffled on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The West Side Story actress won a BAFTA last year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and returned to the stage to pay a musical tribute to this year's female nominees in a rap song.

DeBose's routine started ten minutes into the awards show after host Richard E Grant introduced her. It started with a rendition of Eurythmics' song Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves. She then performed a spoken word rap, naming all the women in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actress in Supporting Role categories.

BAFTA @BAFTA Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance!

While she was singing, the camera cut to the stars mentioned in the song who appeared to look unimpressed and stone-faced.

As snippets from Ariana DeBose's performance went viral, unimpressed internet users too scrambled to share their reactions online. Referring to her Oscar win last year one user @doughydaddy called it a curse, stating:

. @doughydaddy @aramnotagoat this is why it's a curse to win an Oscar so early

"Simultaneously awful and amazing": Internet users react to Ariana DeBose's BAFTA opening act

Netizens were left confused after Ariana DeBose's rap routine, with many calling her performance "awkward" and "dreadful." Twitterati shared humorous memes and reaction gifs to convey their views on the rap act.

Others pointed out that the song has become camp, a slang term referring to something that is so bad that it is good.

One User @alvingarvey called it cringy, stating:

"This has unlocked a whole new level of cringe for me. Like I can't I need a day off to recover."

🧝🏾‍♂️ @alvingarvey @theronfilm This has unlocked a whole new level of cringe for me. Like I can't. I need a day off to recover.

Another netizen mocked the actress' singing by sharing a clip of blank-faced stars looking at the camera with the comment:

Louis Staples @LouisStaples the audience during Ariana DeBose's Bafta performance

User Murtada Elfadi, @ME_Says, found humor in the song. Referring to a line from the song, "Angela Bassett did the thing," he joked:

"When Angela Bassett wins the oscar she must start her speech by saying "and in the words of ariana debose, i did the thing.""

Murtada Elfadl @ME_Says When Angela Bassett wins the oscar she must start het speech by saying "and in the words of ariana debose, i did the thing"

Here are some other responses seen on Twitter, reacting to DeBose's performance:

Brian Rowe @mrbrianrowe Ariana DeBose's rap at BAFTA is simultaneously awful and amazing. Like, I can't stop watching it.



Ariana DeBose’s rap at BAFTA is simultaneously awful and amazing. Like, I can’t stop watching it.https://t.co/lxjKrW5vTf

Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 @BeeBabs I hope Ariana Debose doesn't feel too bad. This is about to be a camp cultural artefact and I mean that

Steven Bonaventure x @absolutegazelle Me discussing Ariana DeBose's BAFTA rap x

nene @akaxnene @BAFTA

nene @akaxnene @BAFTA

@ArianaDeBose everybody in the audience praying that she won't say their name next

𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 @aramnotagoat ariana debose you're an oscar winner you don't have to do this i promise 😭

Sam Kaufman @SamKaufman77 I want to release a 10 hour YouTube video analyzing the Ariana DeBose BAFTA number and 1 full hour will be dedicated to theories on why she didn't just say Cate Blanchett's name normally

More on the 76th BAFTA ceremony

Ariana DeBose was not the only performer at the awards. British rapper Little Simz rocked her electrifying number and was later joined by music legend Joan Armatrading on guitar.

The star-studded ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, while film critic Ali Plum was on the red carpet alongside Vick Hope.

Austin Butler won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his role as the King of Rock Elvis Presley in his biopic. Cate Blanchett won the award for Best Leading Actress in another biopic, titled Tar.

Netflix's German World War I-based movie, All Quiet On the Western Front, was the big winner of the night, bagging seven awards from its fourteen nominations, including Best Film and Best Director. The Banshes Of Inisherin tailed at five wins, including Best British Film, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

The Awards season is coming to a close with the Screen Actors Guild Awards coming up on February 26, and the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12.

