Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - How much box office money did Chris Pine's film make over the April 3 weekend?

After facing multiple delays, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally hit theaters on Friday, March 31. Taken from the titular tabletop role-playing game, the film's cast comprises of some A-lister names like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant, among others.

The heist comedy received encouraging critical reviews and positive word-of-mouth upon its release, which helped it earn a decent $71.5 million across the globe, according to Variety. While the domestic sector contributed a sum of $38.5 million, Honor Among Thieves pulled off a $33 million collection from over 50 international pockets, the publication added.

Fortunately, the collection of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from the domestic circuit was in the bracket of a projected score of $30-40 million. Made on a quite-a-big budget of $150 million, the PG-13 flick thus seems poised to recover its costs in the coming weeks.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, Honor Among Thieves, helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, has been bankrolled by Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One.

The new film is the first release of 2023 for Chris Pine, Rodriguez, and Page. Meanwhile, Grant has been seen in another film this year, Guy Ritchie-directed Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which released in January and starred Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves performed better than Sandra Bullock's The Lost City

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released in 3,855 cinema halls in North America from which it earned a good $38.5 million, Variety reports. The film also had its theatrical premiere in 58 global markets from where it hauled up another $33 million, taking its worldwide tally to $71.5 million.

BoxOffice Pro states that when compared to the other comedy films released recently, Honor Among Thieves opened at -12% below Uncharted (2022) but +26% above The Lost City (2022).

Among global pockets, China remains the topmost provider of the global office drag for Honor even though it opened fourth in the East Asian country on its debut weekend, BoxOffice Pro added. Suzume no Tojimari, a Japanese anime by Makoto Shinkai, captured the numero uno place at the Chinese box office. The UK, Mexico, Australia, and Germany round up the top five contributors in the worldwide toll of Honor Among Thieves, the publication reported.

Synopsis, cast, and other details

Apart from the ones mentioned, the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also comprised Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Sophia Lillis (It, It: Chapter Two), Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies), Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone), and A Star Is Born fame Bradley Cooper in a cameo.

The movie's official synopsis reads as:

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

After Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pine will be seen in Poolman, which is his directorial debut. The Star Trek actor has also co-written and co-produced the upcoming mystery comedy. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has Fast X and Fast & Furious 11 in her kitty.

On the other hand, Grant, who famously appeared in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) as Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) domestic partner Phillip, will next be seen in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently running in theaters.

