Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on Friday, March 31, 2023. The film is based on the iconic Dungeons & Dragons game and centers around a thief and a group of adventurers who set out on an epic quest to retrieve a treasured item.

However, their seemingly exciting adventure soon goes wrong. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel:

''A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.''

The movie stars Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis in the lead role, along with a stunning ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez, playing pivotal supporting roles. It is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast list: Chris Pine and others star in the new fantasy comedy film

1) Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis

Chris Pine plays the lead role of Edgin Darvis in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Edgin is an ex-member of the Harpers and seems to be the protagonist of the film. He is known for his charm and charisma, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the movie.

Apart from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris Pine is known for his performances in the Star Trek franchise, The Princess Diaries 2, Don't Worry Darling, All the Old Knives, and many more.

2) Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore

Michelle Rodriguez portrays the role of Holga Kilgore in the new fantasy action comedy film. She belongs to the barbarian group and is known for her extremely fierce and physical prowess. As Holga, Rodriguez looks immensely charismatic and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the star.

Michelle Rodriguez's other notable acting credits include the Resident Evil movies, Battle: Los Angeles, Fast & Furious movies, and many more.

3) Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam

Hugh Grant essays the character of Forge Fitzwilliam in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Forge is the film's main villain and his rivalry with Edgin forms the crux of the story. He'd kidnapped Edgin's daughter Kira, following which he went on to rule the kingdom.

Hugh Grant looks perfectly cast in the role, and fans can expect him to deliver an impressive performance in the film. Over the years, he's essayed many memorable roles in numerous popular films like Notting Hill, Sense and Sensibility, and Two Weeks Notice, among many more.

4) Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar

Regé-Jean Page dons the role of Xenk Yendar in the movie. He is a paladin who helps the protagonist on his journey to find his beloved daughter. Page looks brilliant in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his arc pans out in the movie.

Viewers might be familiar with Regé-Jean Page from For the People, The Gray Man, Bridgerton, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others playing important supporting/minor roles:

Chloe Coleman as Kira Darvis

Justice Smith as Simon Aumar

Daisy Head as Sofina

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes