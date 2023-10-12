Who is Kid Cudi? Everything about the artist’s new brand 

Kid Cudi, renowned globally as an iconic musical maestro, is once again set to make headlines, this time in the realm of fashion. Born Scott Ramon Mescudi, Kid Cudi has consistently showcased his versatility, dabbling in various creative domains. Now, merging the worlds of music and fashion, he has teased his fans with an exciting announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Cudi revealed his next venture: a brand new fashion brand. And this isn't just any collaboration. He's teaming up with the legendary Japanese designer NIGO, the mastermind behind HUMAN MADE.

With the launch details still under wraps, fans have been treated to a sneak peek with a statement t-shirt featured on Instagram. For those eager to get their hands on this collaboration, the brand promises it will be “Made in Tokyo. Comin soon,” ensuring it's worth the wait.

Kid Cudi is launching his new brand soon

Earlier this year, Cudi unveiled his brand, Members of the Rage, which showcased its inaugural collection during Paris Fashion Week. This brand, an amalgamation of '90s grunge and futuristic hip-hop aesthetics, allowed Cudi to delve deeper into his "Man on the Moon" theme from a sartorial perspective.

NIGO: The Design Powerhouse

NIGO's influence in the streetwear domain is unparalleled. From his ventures with BAPE and HUMAN MADE to his role as the creative powerhouse behind KENZO, he has been the driving force behind numerous revolutionary trends. His capability to bridge the gap between streetwear and luxury fashion has been noteworthy.

Notably, NIGO had previously collaborated with Cudi on the Members of the Rage brand, infusing his unique designs into the graphics. This established collaboration sets a solid foundation for their upcoming joint venture.

Sneak peek into the collection

While detailed insights into the collection are still awaited, a glimpse was offered on Instagram, where Cudi sported a t-shirt emblazoned with the brand's playful logo alongside a whimsical wizard graphic.

It gives a hint of the quirky-yet-chic essence that this brand is likely to encapsulate.

Kid Cudi's brand new brand (Image via Instagram/@kidcudi)

Both Cudi and NIGO have previously proven their mettle in the fashion industry. Their prior collaborations for Members of the Rage displayed a seamless blend of their individual styles.

Journey of Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi's rise to fame was meteoric, as his unique sound and style captivated audiences worldwide. Besides his musical prowess, his inclination towards fashion was evident.

With the announcement of this new brand, fans and fashion enthusiasts can anticipate a collection that combines NIGO's iconic streetwear touch with Cudi's avant-garde sensibilities.

The upcoming brand from Kid Cudi and NIGO is bound to be a game-changer in the fashion landscape. With the synthesis of two creative giants, this collaboration promises not only unique designs but also a fresh narrative in fashion.

As the fashion community eagerly awaits the unveiling, one thing is certain: this brand will be a reflection of artistry, innovation, and passion.