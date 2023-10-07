Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration is a fusion of music, gaming, and fashion that often brings about exciting ventures. Unveiled to the world during the buzz of New York Comic Con, this partnership echoes an intricate tapestry of creativity and innovation that both entities are known for.

Following the ethos of Star Trek's vast universe with Kid Cudi’s distinct musical flair, the collaboration aims to capture the imaginations of fans from both worlds. As the anticipation mounts, a cosmic blend of tunes, interactive gaming, and trend-setting fashion awaits enthusiasts.

The apparel collection will make its debut on October 12 at the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth during Comic-Con. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to preorder pieces.

However, for those who can't make it, a global release is scheduled for Cudi’s online store on October 16. Additionally, attendees can get an early peek at MIRROR MAYHEM at the booth.

Highlights of the entire Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration

A Galactic Tune: "Heaven's Galaxy"

One of the highlights of the collaboration is Cudi's new single, "Heaven’s Galaxy." Produced by the maestro Dot Da Genius, a frequent collaborator with Cudi, the track will be available for streaming on October 12.

Gaming with a Twist: MIRROR MAYHEM

Beyond music, the collaboration brings forth an engaging gaming experience, "STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM".

Gamers will join Captain Skyles, played by Kid Cudi, on an intriguing mission on the planet Vada. Their objective is to identify the source of a disruptive sonic anomaly and restore the planet's harmony. This game promises an exciting narrative and is set to launch later in October.

Streetwear that Speaks Volumes

Fashion enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as well. The Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration will unveil a streetwear collection featuring tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt, and a standout leather varsity jacket adorned with detailed embroidery.

While glimpses of the jacket have been revealed, the entire line is inspired by Star Trek mantras, notably "Live Long and Rage."

The Inspiration Behind the Collaboration

While the collaboration seems out of the blue for some, it's rooted in a shared vision and ethos. Star Trek’s philosophy of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations) resonates deeply with the collaboration.

Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collection (Image via Instagram/@complexstyleandcomplexpop)

For Kid Cudi, the collaboration is personal. Growing up watching Star Trek with his father, he became a fan. He views Star Trek's mission as a beacon of hope and aligns with its values of bravery, righteousness, and freedom.

The Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration is more than just a fusion of music, gaming, and fashion; it's an embodiment of shared values and a celebration of creativity.

With its imminent release, fans across the spectrum, from Trekkies to Cudi aficionados, are in for a treat. This Kid Cudi x Star Trek “Boldly Be” collaboration ensures that the legacy of Star Trek and Kid Cudi’s artistry will boldly go where no man has gone before.