“I’m not insulted”: Kid Cudi slams haters for judging his s*xuality in a new Twitter post

Kid Cudi, the popular rapper known for his biggest hit "Day 'n' Night", made waves on social media this past weekend. He took a stand against homophobic trolls who frequently target him on Instagram over his gender and s*xuality.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, July 22, Kid Cudi expressed his disappointment and frustration. He confronted his haters in tweet, stating that something as simple as posting a picture of himself smiling on Instagram could lead to hurtful comments that questioned his se*uality.

The Chosen One @KiDCuDi U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults. I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A fan who understood the rapper's disappointment tweeted the following:

"I’m sorry it got to you, Cudi. I’m sad you think it’s a diss."

Kid Cudi replied kindly:

"Its more the ignorence, Im not insulted. Its just sad to see people so lame, its sad someone, a man, cant show joy without there being some conversation about their sexually. People been callin me gay for years, it is what it is, it just never reached this level of fuckery until now."

These tweets sparked a discussion among netizens, as Kid Cudi's tweets turned out to be a tight slap to his haters, who constantly degraded and questioned him about his self-image and se*uality.

Kid Cudi received praise and solidarity from his fans on Twitter

Kid Cudi faced major criticism over his sexuality from his hater. As a result of that, many fans took to Twitter to show their solidarity with the rapper.

He received praise and appreciation from his fans. One fan shared how they loved him and his music. Others stated that haters were jealous of his success.

Rossmanmagoo_Golf - EGC @RossmanMagoo @KiDCuDi Sad - Can't hate on a smile. Lot's of things to hate on, but not on a smile. If they don't like you, just let the smile be and move on.

Lars Nelson @AmericanArctic @KiDCuDi it’s how IG and other social m is set up

it’s not the people

they know not



there is hope



delete it, migrate the world to Twitter where there is less fake and more truth

Plagiarize @Plagiarize @KiDCuDi The internet via social media seems to have evolved into something… different than it used to be. More toxic for sure. Idk what the cure is.

♡︎Erin @Ezza78 love you! @KiDCuDi You shine a light, low vibe people can’t relate. Shine onlove you!

Xleahbiaaahxtm @x_leahbiaahxtm you are a you are KID CUDI! Wholesome, wonderful & just an all around good human being @KiDCuDi Anyone who talk ish about @KiDCuDi needs a serious reality check. You are theyou are ayou are KID CUDI! Wholesome, wonderful & just an all around good human being

Jameson @latelycumjohnny 🏼 @KiDCuDi C’mon @KiDCuDi don’t you realize that anybody that says garbage like that are either very jealous of your success and just want to tear you down to their level, OR they are hateful individuals who are racist, prejudiced or homophobic. You keep doing you and we will support you

These tweets are reminders of the online cyberbullying, harassment and bigotry that many celebrities face.

Kid Cudi is an American rapper with a Grammy award and five nominations to his name

Kid Cudi is an American rapper and singer. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He gained popularity in the late 2000s for his unique blend of hip-hop and alternative music.

His journey to fame began with the release of his first mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi in 2008. Kanye West recognized his talent and signed him to his label, GOOD Music, which further boosted his fame.

In 2009, He released his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. This album resonated with people as it delved into deep emotions like sadness, loneliness, and personal struggles. Some of his hit songs like "Day 'n' Nite" and "Pursuit of Happiness" skyrocketed him to stardom.

One remarkable aspect of his journey was his openness about dealing with feelings of sadness and anxiety, which many people could relate to. This authenticity made him an important advocate for mental health awareness, and his fans deeply appreciated his honest and heartfelt music.

Besides his music career, he ventured into acting in movies and TV shows. Additionally, he collaborated with Kanye West to form the duo Kids See Ghosts and released an album in 2018. His talent and impact on the music industry have also earned him numerous awards and recognition, including five Grammy nominations and one Grammy win.

Overall, his unique style and honest lyrics have resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying his place as one of the most respected and celebrated artists in hip-hop and alternative music.