The Guardians of Justice takeaway: An intriguing superhero series with important issues underlying

The Guardians of Justice is a highly anticipated dark satire on the world of superheroes. It made its arrival on the popular streaming service Netflix on March 1, 2022. With its refreshingly never-seen-before narrative style and storylines, it has already started to turn eyes.

This latest creation by Adi Shankar revolves around the aftermath of the sad demise of the alien superhero Marvelous Man and how, in his absence, his lieutenant, the bitter and ruthless Knight Hawk creates total mayhem all across the world.

The unique animated Netflix series features promising actors such as Sharni Vison, Diamond Dallas Page, Christopher Judge, RJ Mitte, Hal Ozsan, Derek Mears, Denise Richards, Jane Seymour, and Andy Milonakis.

A major takeaway of The Guardians of Justice

A compelling and complex saga of superheroes

The audience is bound to have a jaw-dropping experience while witnessing the complexity of this series created by Adi Shankar and his brilliant team. The Guardians of Justice is, without a shred of doubt, a compelling piece of satire.

By rejecting all the traditional ways of presenting a superhero movie or series, this unconventional animated series challenges the concept of humanity, moral values, and principles surrounding the world of superheroes. Through the ruthless and relentless character of Knight Hawk, the series brings to light the complex gray areas of a superhero which the conventional superhero movies and series lack.

Bringing out significant issues through underlying storylines

The Guardians of Justice, although primarily a superhero animated series, goes beyond by showing mankind the mirror, making the series much more than just a superhero saga.

Significant issues, entailing homophobia, greed for power, misuse of power by the powerful, and atrocity in the name of world peace were brought to the forefront through this recently launched Netflix series with the help of thoughtfully constructed underlying storylines.

The series brilliantly utilizes the two contrasting characters, Knight Hawk and The Speed, to mindfully explore and showcase all these important subject matters, making him undoubtedly the most complex character in the entire Netflix series.

Hence, it’s safe to say that, from establishing elements of 90s nostalgia to blending various animation styles to projecting a predominantly unique storyline contrasting superhero characters, the creator of the series has successfully done an incredible job with this intensely woven thrilling Netflix superhero series.

Don't forget to catch The Guardians of Justice season 1, streaming from March 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Sabika