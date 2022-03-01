The Guardians of Justice cast list: Diamond Dallas Page and others star in Netflix series

The Guardians of Justice is a much-awaited superhero animated satire show, created by Adi Shankar that blends traditional animation with live-action, claymation, 8-bit video game footage and cut-out paper animation, in a "kaleidoscope of pop art insanity." The show will arrive this March 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Collectively, there are seven episodes in the series that revolve around the alien superhero Marvelous Man, who has protected the Earth for almost forty years. While the distressing secret throws the world into grave turmoil, Marvelous Man, along with his lieutenant Knight Hawk and do-gooder The Speed, must come together to prevent a nuclear war.

Other significant characters in the upcoming Netflix superhero series include Old Demander and Teen Justice Panda. Among the voice cast, the audience will hear Sharni Vison, Diamond Dallas Page, RJ Mitte, Christopher Judge, Hal Ozsan, Jane Seymour, Derek Mears, Denise Richards, and Andy Milonakis.

The ensemble voice cast for The Guardians of Justice Season 1

Diamond Dallas Page as Knight Hawk

American actor and former professional wrestler Diamond Dallas Page is all set to voice Knight Hawk, who is the lieutenant of Marvelous Man in this upcoming Netflix superhero animated series, The Guardians of Justice.

Over his vast wrestling career of more than two decades, Dallas Page has been a part of several mainstream wrestling worlds, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The former professional wrestler has also been a notable part of several praiseworthy movies such as First Daughter as Dirk Lindman, Nice Guys as Sleezy Guy, Hood of Horror as Jersey, Splinter as Detective Stiles, Driftwood as Captain Kennedy, Knight Fever, Pizza Man as Kryder, The Murders of Brandywine Theater as Officer Carwin, The Bet as Mr. Baker amongst others.

Sharni Vinson as The Speed

Australian-American actress, model and dancer Sharni Vinson will give voice to the crucial character of The Speed in this Netflix animated superhero series, The Guardians of Justice.

Actress Sharni Vinson has been a part of several popular movies and series. Her acting credits include Step Up 3D as Natalie, Blue Crush 2 as Tara, You're Next as Erin, Bait 3D as Tina, Patrick as Kathy Jacquard, Dragon Blade as Lady Crassus, House on Willow Street as Hazel, Home and Away as Tanya, My Boys, Cold Case, Captain Fitastic and more.

RJ Mitte and several other promising voice actors

American actor RJ Mitte, who is highly acclaimed and is best known for portraying the character of Walter "Flynn" White Jr. in the critically acclaimed popular series Breaking Bad (2008–2013), is all set to voice a character in this upcoming superhero series, The Guardians of Justice.

He has also been a part of several other noteworthy series and movies such as House of Last Things as Tim, Dixieland as CJ, Who's Driving Doug as Doug, The Recall as Brendan, Time Share as Tom, The Oak Room as Steve, Triumph as Mike, Switched at Birth as Campbell Bingman, This Close as Solomon, Now Apocalypse as Leif and others.

Other promising voice actors in the ensemble voice cast of the upcoming Netflix animated series include Christopher Judge, Hal Ozsan, Jane Seymour, Derek Mears, Denise Richards, and Andy Milonakis.

Don't forget to watch The Guardians of Justice Season 1 arriving on the March 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

