Diamond Dallas Page says 3-Time AEW Champion would be "monster money" in WWE (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page has quite a few names in AEW that he knows personally. This doesn't just include the veterans and big names but also some of the rising stars in the company. When asked to pick three AEW stars that he would sign if he was a talent scout for WWE, Diamond Dallas Page chose MJF, Cody Rhodes and Britt Baker.

At some point in the future, there could be "bidding" wars for certain AEW superstars. Wardlow is one such example, as recent reports indicate that WWE sees big potential in the 33-year-old.

However, Wardlow wasn't one of Diamond Dallas Page's picks. On the latest episode of The Bro Show, the Hall of Famer selected MJF as his first pick and explained why:

"My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he's been my boy all the way through, I just watched that promo again with him and [CM] Punk, the 19-minute promo, on both sides - Punk and him, it was money. MJF is one of the only true heels in the business."

Page then went on to take AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and former WWE star Cody Rhodes, who he believes would now be "monster money" with the professional wrestling juggernaut:

"My number two pick would be Britt Baker because that girl is over. And she works her a** off, and when she did the whole bloodbath deal, she took it to a different level. The [third] guy I bring in is Cody Rhodes, who can talk as good or better than anybody in the business and I think he would be monster money there now. He proved what he had to prove. He did it in a big way, and it would be brilliant of them to sign MJF, Britt [Baker], and him. "

MJF was the pick Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page had in common, with Russo choosing MJF, Wardlow, and Darby Allin as potential big stars in WWE.

Is Diamond Dallas Page right about Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Dan Vollmayer @VollmayerOnFire



imo, they have already far exceeded the pretty high expectations we had back in 2019. Congrats to ALL ELITE WRESTLING was born THREE YEARS AGO Today.imo, they have already far exceeded the pretty high expectations we had back in 2019. Congrats to @TonyKhan and all of #AEW . Best of luck in the next 3 years and beyond. ALL ELITE WRESTLING was born THREE YEARS AGO Today. imo, they have already far exceeded the pretty high expectations we had back in 2019. Congrats to @TonyKhan and all of #AEW. Best of luck in the next 3 years and beyond. https://t.co/pob3Vn2b87

It's up for debate as to whether Cody Rhodes would thrive in WWE. When he departed the company in 2016, he had a mission in mind and created a big buzz for himself by wrestling a special bucket list of superstars he wanted to face outside of WWE.

Circumstances led to Rhodes getting opportunities in some of the biggest promotions in the world, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. One thing led to another, and the second-generation wrestler was one of the key figures in the foundation of AEW. It's hard to see him leaving, but he could find opportunities at the top of the card hard to come by after the acquisition of several big names.

Is DDP right about Cody Rhodes possibly being a big-money star for WWE? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Anirudh B