WWE extremely interested in signing 33-year old star from Tony Khan's AEW - Reports

WWE are looking to rebuild their roster after a large number of releases in the past two years. One name they are reportedly looking at is AEW star Wardlow.

He has been borderline unstoppable since debuting in AEW back in 2019. He has only lost a handful of matches so far in his career and is on the brink of greatness in All Elite Wrestling.

It's now being reported by WrestleVotes on Twitter that there are a number of people within WWE who are very interested in luring Wardlow away from Tony Khan's promotion when his contract eventually expires:

"With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential," tweeted WrestleVotes.

It's unclear as to when his contract will expire but the big man has a lot left to do within the company. Wardlow teased a split from MJF on Busted Open radio in an interview from December 2021:

"I think we have a lot more to come. MJF and I, strictly have a business relationship. That’s all it’s ever been, and that’s all it ever will be. However, that contract isn’t forever. The way he treats people, we will see what the future holds with that,” Wardlow said.

Wardlow and MJF have been inseparable since his debut. Mr. Mayhem has not been treated with great respect by the Long Island native. The two men have, however, been touted as two of the biggest future stars in professional wrestling.

Wardlow has his biggest match to date on this weeks AEW Dynamite

Wardlow will not be focused on rumors of a WWE contract right now, as he will have his sights set on CM Punk this week on AEW Dynamite. He is seemingly caught in the middle of a feud between partner MJF and the Straight Edge Superstar at the moment.

CM Punk will be looking to maintain his 100% record, while MJF's business associate will be looking to pick up the biggest win of his young career.

The rest of the AEW Dynamite card is stacked as well. The bloodfeud between Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb looks to boil over.

Dante Martin continues his feud with Team Taz as he takes on Powerhouse Hobbs. All of this before Sammy Guevara defends the Interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Edited by Arjun