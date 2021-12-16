"That contract isn't forever" - Wardlow drops major hint about his next move in AEW 

Wardlow recently hinted at separating from MJF and carving his own path in AEW.

Though Wardlow's association with The Salt of the Earth has benefited both stars, of late, dissension has been teased between them.

MJF even betrayed the powerhouse performer on last week's AEW Dynamite, where the latter eliminated Wardlow from the Diamond Battle Royal.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, the AEW star discussed his current status in the company, saying fans could see a lot more of him in 2022. Moreover, Wardlow also spoke about his relationship with MJF, stating they have a "strictly business" partnership.

He added that this association won't remain forever and that they could go their separate ways if MJF continues to mistreat him.

"As we end the year, you have been seeing me a little more and I think we are going to continue seeing more of me. That’s why I say ‘22, I think we have a lot more to come. MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship,” he stressed. That’s all it’s ever been, and that’s all it ever will be. However, that contract isn’t forever. The way he treats people, we will see what the future holds with that,” said Wardlow. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Given how talented a performer Wardlow is, it's only a matter of time before he splits from MJF and finds singles success in AEW.

Wardlow defeated Matt Sydal on this week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

At the latest special edition of AEW's flagship show, Wardlow competed in a singles match that was a tremendous showcase of his strength. As expected, The Pinnacle member came out on top, defeating former WWE star Matt Sydal in a squash.

Going by his booking in recent months, it looks like AEW is finally pushing Wardlow as a featured act on their programming.

Fans can also expect him to get involved in MJF's feud with CM Punk, possibly costing his Pinnacle stablemate the match to set up a singles contest between them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Wardlow winning a championship sometime down the line in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Alan John