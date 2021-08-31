"I haven't heard a word" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals Tony Khan hasn't contacted him for working in AEW 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed that AEW CEO Tony Khan is yet to approach him about possibly joining the promotion. Since his WWE departure, reports about The Nature Boy heading to AEW have dominated the pro wrestling discourse.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, Flair hit back at those spreading rumors of him joining the company because of his friendship with Tony Khan.

"People started the rumors, 'Ohh, he's going to AEW. You and Tony Khan are friends.' I mean, we are friends, but I haven't heard a word from Tony," said Ric Flair.

However, Ric Flair didn't rule out the possibility of heading to AEW. If the WWE Hall of Famer happened to join the company, he would go directly to Tony Khan and explain his current desires in pro wrestling.

Furthermore, Flair sounded optimistic about Khan accepting whatever he pitches, including possibly getting back into the ring.

"If I want to go to work in AEW, I would go to him and say I want to do this because I want to get back into the ring." Flair added, "I want to be able to do something, or I don't want to back down or something. And he would say, 'What's best for you is best for me.'"

AEW employs many veterans of the pro wrestling business

Tony Khan employs many notable veterans like Sting, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and more in AEW. Khan has so far done a commendable of booking these legendary performers, ensuring their aura isn't diminished despite appearing regularly on television.

Similarly, Ric Flair could also shine in AEW in any role that is assigned to him. While Flair seems to be denying the rumors of joining AEW, all the recent developments, including his appearance at TripleMania 29, alongside Andrade El Idolo, seem to hint at otherwise.

