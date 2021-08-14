Expected date for Ric Flair to sign with AEW revealed: Reports 

If the latest reports are any indication, Ric Flair is AEW bound and could join the promotion by November. Since his WWE departure on August 3rd, rumors regarding a possible move to AEW began circulating on social media.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that Ric Flair "seems to be a lock" to sign with AEW whenever he's legally able to do so, i.e., when his non-compete clause with WWE ends. At the moment, the clause will come to an end on 1st November 2021.

Unlike the other cuts from WWE this year, Ric Flair had asked for his release himself.

The Nature Boy was reportedly unhappy with his booking in the company, especially the storyline involving his daughter Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans earlier in the year.

Another reason that has been attributed to why Ric Flair could sign with AEW is his positive relationship with Tony Khan. Apart from that, Charlotte's fiance, Andrade El Idolo, is also a part of AEW and has reportedly voiced his interest in working with Flair in the company.

Lastly, joining AEW could also allow Ric Flair to reunite with his Four Horsemen stablemates, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. Seeing the three working together in Tony Khan's promotion could certainly bring back fond memories for the fans.

Vince Russo had an interesting take on Ric Flair joining AEW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about Ric Flair possibly joining AEW. While Russo stated that Flair is AEW is all but confirmed, he opined that The Nature Boy would not bring new viewers to the promotion's programming.

The former WCW Champion added that Tony Khan might already be laying down plans for a Four Horsemen reunion in AEW. Check out Vince Russo speaking about Flair's WWE departure, possible move to AEW, and more in the video below.

