"72-year old Ric Flair is not going to bring viewers" - WWE veteran doesn't think Ric Flair could benefit AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about Ric Flair possibly heading to AEW following the latter's departure from Vince McMahon's company earlier this month.

The legendary star apparently demanded his release, and WWE confirmed this development on August 3. Soon after the news became public, murmurs about Flair's move to AEW began doing the rounds on Twitter and other platforms.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo stated that a 72-year old Flair would not bring in any new viewers if he joined AEW. He then explained why Flair inking a deal with AEW is pretty much a given, highlighting The Nature Boy's familial ties with the promotion.

Russo added that Tony Khan might already be cooking up scenarios for a Four Horseman reunion, with Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson already being a part of the company.

"You know, Conrad is Flair's son-in-law, and Conrad is tied to AEW, and Tony Khan is gonna mark out. No disrespect at all, but 72-year old Ric Flair is not going to bring viewers to that show who aren't already watching it. Let's just be honest. But Tony Khan is not about that, bro. They have Arn over there, Tully over there, it's clear. Come on bro, it's as clear as that, man," said Vince Russo.

Could Ric Flair take up a managerial role in AEW?

It's no secret that AEW features several legends under its umbrella and that the people in charge have booked them competently so far.

Sting, Tully Blanchard, Jake Roberts, to name a few, have been great additions to AEW's programming, despite not putting their bodies at risk every week.

There is no way that Ric Flair isn't doing at least a one-off AEW appearance at this point. https://t.co/C1Bj9XtbZc — JCP⭐️Designs 👺 (@JCPxDESIGNS) August 3, 2021

While Ric Flair wrestling in AEW might be too far-fetched a prospect, he could fit perfectly into a managerial role.

Andrade El Idolo, the fiancé of Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, has reportedly voiced his interest in working with The Nature Boy in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of Ric Flair possibly joining AEW? What could be his on-screen role in that company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry