Top star wants to bring Charlotte and Ric Flair in AEW - Reports

Andrade El Idolo vows to have both Charlotte and Ric Flair in AEW, as per recent reports.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he doesn't know where Ric Flair could be heading, but with the given scenario, he expects the 16-time World Champion to sign with AEW:

"So I don’t know that he’s going to AEW, but I can’t imagine him not being in AEW, especially right now. You know, the way the situation is, I just can’t even imagine him not being there. Now, I don’t know. Here’s the thing, though. I don’t know what the terms of the release are. Because I don’t know that Vince really wants him with AEW so quickly. I don’t know, like how long the non-compete is.” said Meltzer.

Meltzer further noted that Andrade is keen to get his 'whole family', including his fiance Charlotte Flair, in AEW:

"Andrade has told people that he wants the whole family there. And by the family, it’s, you know, RUSH, Bestia, Dragon Lee, him, Ashley [Charlotte], Ric, that’s what he wants. Ashley, you know, I don’t know her. I’m certainly not going to speak for her, I sense that she wants to be in WWE, that it’s the big leagues to her.” Meltzer added.

These new reports surfaced after Ric Flair was released by WWE last Monday. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself asked for his release after engaging in a verbal altercation with Vince McMahon over recent bookings. At this point, people are expecting the legendary wrestler to renew his passion for the business in AEW.

After all, multiple former WWE superstars joining hands with Tony Khan has become the story of 2021. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, along with Rhea Ripley, is currently scheduled to challenge Nikki A.S.H. for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE's recent string of releases has caused a stir among the wrestling section of the world and even questioned the wrestlers' job security moving forward.

AEW star Andrade recently brought Chavo Guerrero into his faction

Andrade El Idolo!

Andrade El Idolo has been planning to expand his faction ever since he signed with the company. He initially requested to be paired with legendary manager Vickie Guerrero. Soon after, she was replaced with family member Chavo Guerrero Jr.

The former WWE superstar is currently engaged in a rivalry with the Death Triangle, with a storyline revolving around him expressing his desire to recruit Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, the Lucha Bros, into his faction.

.@AndradeElIdolo and his new Executive Consultant Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) are here to interrupt #DeathTriangle's postmatch celebration. pic.twitter.com/vTraC1sYeO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

It seems like we may end up seeing one, or both, of the Lucha Bros go up against Andrade El Idolo down the road.

