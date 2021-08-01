AEW chief reveals the brainchild behind pairing Guerreros with Andrade El Idolo

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Khan recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo himself pitched the idea of having Vickie Guerrero by his side.

Andrade was one of many big names that WWE released this past year. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him, as he ended up getting a desirable contract from Tony Khan. He stunned the wrestling world by appearing alongside legendary manager Vickie Guerrero on the post-Double or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite. Vickie played a pivotal role in building up Andrade's first storyline for the company.

Soon after, the company ended their alliance and replaced Vickie Guerrero with his late husband's nephew, Chavo Guerrero Jr.

In an interview with the New York Post, Tony Khan discussed numerous topics, most notably how Guerreros ended up in an alliance with Andrade El Idolo. The AEW president stated that Andrade himself wanted the services of Vickie Guerrero. But it was his idea to bring in Chavo Guerrero, considering that he would add a whole new dynamic to Andrade's character:

"It was his idea to make the connection with the Guerreros and he had asked about using Vickie. It was my idea to bring in Chavo. I thought Chavo would really add something. I'd seen Chavo recently on an independent show. He was in great shape and we had talked about associating because Andrade El Idolo comes from a very famous wrestling family. He wanted to be associated with that (the Guerreros) and Vickie was here. As we went on I wanted to add something to the presentation and I couldn't put my finger on what, and then I saw Chavo on an independent show and I just had a light bulb moment." Tony Khan said

Chavo Guerrero could act as a lethal talking weapon for AEW star Andrade El Idolo, given that promos have always been the weakest point in his career.

Andrade El Idolo could soon be facing PAC in AEW

.@AndradeElIdolo and his new Executive Consultant Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) are here to interrupt #DeathTriangle's postmatch celebration. pic.twitter.com/vTraC1sYeO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently initiated a feud with the Death Triangle. The Mexican star originally wanted to recruit PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix by his side to expand their faction. But the babyface trio denied their offer and are now on a collision course to face Andrade somewhere down the line.

Based on the confrontation Andrade had with PAC last week, it seems like this will be the first of many matches that AEW star Andrade will have with the Death Triangle.

