Andrade El Idolo reveals former WWE Superstar as his surprise

For weeks, Andrade El Idolo teased a major surprise ever since his debut on AEW Dynamite on June 4th. During night two of Fyter Fest, Andrade delivered by announcing his special executive consultant, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero came into WWE after the end of WCW in 2001 and immediately joined his uncle Eddie Guerrero to form Los Guerreros. Throughout his tenure within the WWE, Chavo won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice with Eddie, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship four times, and the ECW World Championship once.

#TranquilaRaza I’m in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight!

#TranquilaRaza I’m in the mood to give everyone a surprise tonight! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 21, 2021

Andrade El Idolo's partnership with Chavo Guerrero provides backup against The Death Triangle

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo made it clear that he is targeting The Death Triangle's trio of Penta El Zero, Rey Fenix, and PAC. With such a bold challenge, Andrade had no choice but to bring in some backup.

Oddly enough, when Chavo Guerrero grabbed the microphone for the first time in AEW, it wasn't to provide threats to The Death Triangle, it was to recruit them. Chavo stated that without him, they would never obtain gold within AEW.

Andrade would then get on the microphone to sow seeds of doubt within The Death Triangle by stating that Fenix and Penta work for PAC. That statement didn't go over well with The Death Triangle as PAC would state they are a family and brotherhood.

After it was clear that Fenix and Penta were not going to join Andrade El Idolo, they would make their way towards the ring before the referees and officials would stop any physicality from happening.

Who would you like Andrade El Idolo to face within The Death Triangle first? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Anirban Banerjee