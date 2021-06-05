Andrade debuts on this week's AEW Dynamite 

Former NXT Champion Andrade made his highly-anticipated AEW debut on this week's Dynamite. He delivered a short-yet impactful promo where he vowed to become the face of AEW.

Andrade was introduced by legendary managerial figure Vicky Guerrero, and it seems he'll be associated with her during his run in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Mexican star signed with WWE in 2015 and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming the NXT Champion in 2017. However, his main roster was underwhelming, barring a few matches with Rey Mysterio and a United States Championship run.

Andrade's six-year stint with WWE ended in 2021 after he requested his release due to frustrations over creative disagreements.

Soon after he left the global juggernaut, fans began anticipating Andrade's imminent arrival in AEW. However, he surprised fans by signing the dotted line with AAA in his home country Mexico.

But thanks to AAA and AEW's working relationship, Andrade has finally arrived in Tony Khan's promotion, and it remains to be seen if he becomes the face of the AEW anytime soon.

Who could Andrade wrestle in AEW on his debut?

Andrade is currently scheduled to face AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXI on August 14. If Andrade defeats The Cleaner at the show, he can also lay claim to the AEW Championship.

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

Plus, matches against Penta El Zero or Rey Fenix upon the latter's return from injury could also steal the show. Then there are prospective feuds with babyfaces like Hangman Page and Eddie Kingston that could be terrific encounters.

Are you excited about Andrade's arrival in AEW? Who are your dream opponents for the Mexican Superstar? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

