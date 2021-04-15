Former WWE Superstar reveals why Andrade left WWE and his issues with WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently opened up on why Andrade left WWE, and that he wasn't happy to see WWE WrestleMania 37 not feature even a single Mexican star.

What a treat it was to speak to @CintaDeOro for 30 minutes for @SKWrestling_. He showed me his ENORMOUS collection of Lucha masks during the interview.



Special thanks as always to @lawyeredbymike and @luchalibreonlin. pic.twitter.com/bAOEq6rCR8 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 14, 2021

Sin Cara talked with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and opened up on his problems with WrestleMania 37. Sin Cara wasn't happy about The Show of Shows not featuring Mexican stars. He also spoke in detail about the reasons behind Andrade's WWE departure:

"Talentwise, everybody's very talented. I can understand. But it's just sad to be able to see that the Mexicans, us, don't get the opportunity to showcase... Not one Mexican on the card and that's just unfortunate because if you look at the talent that they have, they have great wrestlers. They can do a lot of positive things with them and they don't do it and they don't really... I don't think they really care, to be honest," Sin Cara said.

"That was the main thing why I left. That's why Andrade left also. It wasn't because he wanted to leave or because we were just trying to become news out there. It's not about that but trying to fight for your ideals and what you want to accomplish in your life. And for me it's not about the money. And for Andrade it's not about the money," Sin Cara admitted.

Andrade was granted his release in March 2020

Andrade was quite popular in the WWE Universe and his high-flying style always garnered major pops from live audiences. His last WWE match was on the October 12, 2020 RAW, where he lost to Angel Garza. That was it for him in regards to a WWE career.

See you later! Nos vemos después! #Tranquilo & enjoy my life, disfruto mi vida. pic.twitter.com/jGuFprSzQO — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 13, 2021

Andrade later asked for his WWE release but the promotion rejected it at first. Eventually, he was released and even dropped hints that fans could soon see him compete someplace else. Where do you think Andrade will end up going?