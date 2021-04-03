Andrade hints at possible contract with new wrestling promotion

Andrade is probably the hottest free agent in the pro-wrestling market right now after he left WWE earlier this month. Since then, he has given numerous interviews but hasn't hinted at his future in the business.

However, the former WWE United States Champion dropped a hint in his most recent social media post.

He posted a picture of himself 'fake' signing a blank page on Twitter. The post didn't provide any updates, but Andrade claims that he is headed towards 'New Beginnings'. He clearly has a boatload of talent and will make any promotion better with his presence.

There are a number of promotions Andrade could sign up with. The top contenders are AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. He could also make a return to Mexico to wrestle for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, or return to NJPW where he wrestled before joining WWE.

It doesn't seem like Andrade is playing an April Fool's prank, as even his fiancé Charlotte Flair covertly confirmed that he's moving to greener pastures.

Proud of you — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 2, 2021

No matter where Andrade heads, he's certainly destined for greatness. Hopefully, the promotion he ends up in makes full use of his talents and abilities.

Andrade's last run with WWE

Andrade last teamed up with Angel Garza

Andrade was last seen in a WWE ring back in October 2020, when he last teamed up with Angel Garza. The two superstars had a chance to win the RAW Tag Team titles at Clash of Champions last year against the Street Profits, but were unsuccessful.

The duo, along with Zelina Vega had a short run as a team before they split up after Vega left the group. Things officially ended on the October 12th episode of RAW where Andrade and Angel Garza faced off, with Garza coming out on top.

Andrade has not been seen in a WWE ring since, and requested to be released in early March 2021, and the WWE eventually obliged.