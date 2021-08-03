WWE confirm 16-time world champion Ric Flair's release

Last night, the WWE Universe was shocked to learn about the rumors surrounding Ric Flair's reported release from the company. WWE took to social media accounts today to confirm that the promotion has parted ways with the two-time Hall of Famer.

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

The Nature Boy has held 16-time world titles in his illustrious WWE career. Last year, he signed another contract with the company, and there were plans to have him involved in a storyline with his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

The WWE official statement only has one line:

"We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021," tweeted WWE's official Twitter handle.

Earlier this year, Ric Flair had an unexpected alliance with Lacey Evans when the latter started feuding with Charlotte Flair on RAW. At the time, he would cost Charlotte several important matches during this time. The company also teased a potential relationship between Evans and Ric Flair, which raised several eyebrows.

After a couple of weeks, Evans announced her pregnancy on RAW and was written off television. Soon, the entire angle involving Evans, Ric Flair, and Charlotte was dropped.

Right before that, The Nature Boy was working alongside Randy Orton while the latter was still operating under his "Legend Killer" gimmick on the Red brand. The Viper ultimately turned on Flair and delivered a Punt kick right to his head.

Why did WWE release Ric Flair?

Ric Flair is one of the most celebrated superstars in the company's entire history. He is widely regarded as one of the best performers in the pro wrestling business and has carried out countless antics to entertain fans for several decades.

However, the latest backstage reports claim that he wasn't entirely happy with WWE's recent booking decisions. It is said that he shared his concerns with Vince McMahon while asking for his release.

Ric Flair has joined a long list of shocking WWE names that were released this year. Over the weekend, the promotion faced a lot of criticism after confirming Bray Wyatt's release.

Before that, top superstars like Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Aleister Black were also shown the door. Only Joe has returned to the company so far, while Black jumped ship to AEW, where he now performs as Malakai Black.

