The third entry in the toy-inspired movie franchise, Trolls Band Together, from Universal and Dreamworks Animation was released worldwide in theaters on November 17, 2023. The film reportedly had the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie in the United States since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

With voices by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, the film garnered an impressive $30.6 million for its North American premiere, which includes earnings from early preview screenings on November 4, as per ABC News.

The film has now been released globally and has surpassed the MCU's most recent installment, The Marvels, in terms of first box office collections.

Trolls Band Together lights up the box office

This animated picture has the largest domestic launch for a DreamWorks production in four years, as reported by Cartoon Brew. After opening to a startling $30.6 million domestically, the Walt Dohrn-helmed movie has now achieved a significant milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend with its overseas premiere. Global sales of the musical have already surpassed $100 million, as reported by IMDb Charts.

Trolls Band Together made its theatrical debut in more than 3,800 North American theaters and is currently playing in 66 foreign countries. With a stated budget of about $100 million, its current worldwide haul is $108 million, as per IMDb Charts.

The company expects that Trolls Band Together, Universal's animated trilogy's latest installment, will surpass the over $350 million global box office earnings of the first chapter, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox in 2016.

Although Trolls didn't get the top spot at the box office, that honor went to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but it did do better than anticipated. And even though it has a middling 60% rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes, the younger audiences seem to enjoy the film.

According to Deadline, 71% of Trolls' viewers were female, 34% were under 17, and 31% were between the ages of 18 and 34. When Trolls takes on Disney's newest film, Wish, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, it will truly be put to the ultimate test.

Additionally, The Marvels, which is the latest MCU movie, continues to look worse after having an awful start last weekend. In the second weekend, it barely generated $10.2 million from 4,030 venues, placing it third (via Box Office Pro).

Trolls Band Together is the third entry in the Trolls franchise and the follow-up to Trolls World Tour (2020). In the most recent movie, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), who are now formally in a relationship, try to save Floyd (Sivan) while bringing Branch's siblings back together following the breakup of the boyband craze BroZone. The film is now playing in theaters worldwide.