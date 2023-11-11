The Marvels flops worse than The Flash as domestic earnings fall below outrageous levels

The Marvels is the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is a follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel and was estimated to open with a box office range of $75 million to $80 million at the domestic box office. However, the outlook around the release of this sequel has been far less favorable.

DC's The Flash had a dismal $55 million domestic opening earlier this year, contributing to a meager $270.6 million overall revenue. However, it appears that The Marvels will have an even lesser domestic revenue. The film is on track to have the worst opening of any MCU film since 2011.

The Marvels beats The Flash to be the worst opening weekend for a superhero film

According to Discussing Film, the domestic previews of The Marvels brought in just $6.6 million. Conversely, The Flash made $9.7 million in its first weekend at the North American box office. What was previously considered Hollywood's most lucrative and resilient franchise appears to have produced remarkably inconsistent results this year.

At first, it was reported that the movie would premiere in the US box office range with a $75 million and $80 million estimate. The truth, though, has been substantially different.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the film's current box office estimates range from a pitiful $60 million to $65 million, with some forecasts indicating that it may even fail to make $60 million.

Since 2011, no MCU movie has debuted with that low earnings, according to Comscore data. The only films to open with less than $60 million at the domestic box office were Ant-Man (2015), which made $57 million at opening, and Incredible Hulk (2008), which took in $55 million.

Even since the first tracking estimates were reported, anticipation for the movie featuring Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris as the leads have been progressively dropping.

It doesn't help that the movie has received mixed reviews, with some fans and reviewers describing it as one of the worst MCU productions. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 62 percent rating. On IMDb, the film has a 6.1/10 score with 3.6k 1-star ratings and 2.1k 10-star ratings.

Critics especially attacked the movie for its shallow character development, hollow story, and non-existent plot. In his New York Post review, Johnny Oleksinski stated,

"If you thought 'Eternals' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' were low points for the limping Marvel Cinematic Universe, strap in for the ride to abject misery that is 'The Marvels."

Nonetheless, Iman Vellani, who plays the courageous, recently debuted heroine Ms. Marvel, appears to stand out in the film, receiving high marks from reviewers for her portrayal. As of November 10, 2023, The Marvels is showing in theaters.