Captain Marvel star Brie Larson likely to exit the MCU due to toxic fan reception

Brie Larson has possibly lost interest in her Marvel role and no longer wants to portray Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a recent report from several sources. It is likely due to unfavorable fan feedback.

The Marvels, a planned MCU movie starring Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10, 2023.

Since entering the superhero franchise, Larson—best known for portraying Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel—has drawn a lot of negative attention. Due to the comic book movie genre's success and popularity, trolls and negative internet comments have increased. Larson apparently suffered from it and lost faith in her ability to portray Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson might not don the suit of Captain Marvel again

The Marvels, a new movie starring Brie Larson, will debut in theaters on November 10, 2023. However, Brie Larson has become "disillusioned" with the role and no longer wants to reprise it as a result of the constant criticism she has faced since her 2019 premiere as Captain Marvel.

Author Joanna Robinson's newly published book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios has subtly disclosed that Larson may leave the MCU following The Marvels. Robinson claims:

"The future of those Marvel icons was unclear. The departure of franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had already taken its toll, as had the shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but other MCU stalwarts were heading for the exits. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ cast went on a farewell tour, Brie Larson grew disillusioned, and Marvel tussled with Sony in a custody battle over Tom Holland."

In a podcast interview (The Watch on October 12), Robinson reaffirmed the information uncovered in her book, saying that Larson is allegedly considering leaving the role of Captain Marvel even though Marvel Studios has substantial plans for the character.

In this interview, Robinson stated that Brie Larson was given a significant role by Marvel Studios and that it was not her place to say if Larson was the best choice for the part overall. However, Larson has decided she no longer wants to play Carol Danvers in light of the negative response from fans and trolls.

Expand Tweet

Robinson's latest remarks have fans concerned about Larson's and Captain Marvel's potential future in the MCU. Whether it was in Captain Marvel or Avengers: Endgame, Larson has continued to blow away everyone's expectations with her excellent acting.

When asked if she would want to return as Captain Marvel in the MCU after her upcoming 2023 movie, the Hollywood star stated:

“I don’t know, does anyone want me to do it again?’

Following the departure of notable performers such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson from the franchise, Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, may be the next major star to go. Seeing how Larson reacts to the impending release of The Marvels and how Marvel Studios plans to maintain her presence in the MCU will be intriguing to see.