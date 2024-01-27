Justin Timberlake announces Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024: All we know so far

Justin Timberlake has announced a new world tour to support his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024, via RCA Records.

The singer teased the Forget Tomorrow World Tour during his interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on January 26, 2024. Timberlake appeared as a guest on the show to promote his upcoming album as well as its lead single Selfish, which was released on January 25, 2024. He then casually mentioned that he is going on tour.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is scheduled to begin on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. Timberlake will be making stops in Seattle, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Raleigh, and Miami, among many others. Tickets go on sale February 2. Further details about the Forget Tomorrow World Tour like international dates and venues have yet to be announced.

Justin Timberlake is building momentum for his upcoming album

Justin Timberlake will release his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March. This will be the My Love singer's first album in six years, with his last full-length project being 2018's Man of the Woods, which topped the Billboard 200 chart that year.

While talking to Fallon, Timberlake revealed that he has been working on the album for four years, and wrote 100 songs for it, but cut it down to 18. The former member of NSYNC unveiled the new album with the release of a trailer on his YouTube account on January 19, 2024, narrated by actor Benicio Del Toro. Timberlake stated:

“Making this album is different from any other one. Different from making albums before because I would just go in for a block of time, and say this is what we made and this is what it is.”

This was followed by the unveiling of the first single from the album, Selfish. The 4-minute ballad written by Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas and Amy Allen was accompanied by a music video directed by Bradley Calder and released on the singer's YouTube account on January 25, 2024.

It hints at a throwback to Justin Timberlake's earlier work for the forthcoming album.

The anticipation for the upcoming album has been high, especially since Justin Timberlake's long-time collaborator, producer Timbaland revealed in a 2023 interview with Variety that he and the singer had worked on some new material together.

What makes the news all the more exciting for fans is that the pair have reportedly revived the sound from Timberlake's massively successful 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds. Timbaland stated:

"We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming. It’s fun Justin, it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us."

Fans can expect to learn more about Justin Timberlake's new album and tour this weekend, when the singer will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

While his solo career had been on a hiatus until these recent announcements, the 10-time Grammy Award winner did reunite with his boy band NSYNC back in September 2023 to release Better Place for his animated movie, Trolls Band Together. The disco-pop track was the band's first song together in over two decades.

