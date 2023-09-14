Is NSYNC going on a tour? Justin Timberlake's tiktok video sparks rumours 

NSYNC got together for a surprise reunion on the MTV VMA stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, 2023. The group presented the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift on the stage for her single Anti-Hero. Taylor Swift then speculated that the group must be returning for a longer reunion instead of just a one-off show as she questioned the group.

"Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is."

The rumor has now been confirmed, with the group set to release the first new single in over two decades, Better Place, on September 29, 2023. Subsequently, the group released a teaser video on their official Instagram page in which the members questioned each other about what they knew. This has sparked tour rumors among fans.

NSYNC will not reunite for a tour

After the MTV VMA appearance and the video teaser released by Justin Timberlake, fans began speculating on social media whether or not the group will reunite for a tour. Much of the speculation centered on what the tour might look like.

Some speculation suggested it would be a solo tour, while others speculated it would be a joint reunion tour with Destiny's Child and NSYNC. Others also assumed that the fan speculation and demand for a new tour may have led the group to consider a wider reunion for a live tour of some kind in the near future.

However, according to an exclusive report from TMZ, the band is not considering a tour reunion of any kind and is not likely to do so for the foreseeable future. There are no plans for any new, longer music projects, such as an album.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about NSYNC and their career

NSYNC was formed as a collaboration between Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass after the group met through a mutual acquaintance of Lou Pearlman, who knew Chris Kirkpatrick.

The group released their debut album, 'N Sync, on May 26, 1997. Produced by Pearlman, the album was a major chart breakthrough and remains one of the band's most successful records.

Following their debut album, the band entered into a transition period. They went on to change their studio label, and let Pearlman go before eventually releasing their second studio album, No Strings Attached, which was released on March 21, 2000. The album was a huge success, with multiple platinum certifications.

Speaking about the success of the album and its legacy, Chris Kirkpatrick made a statement in an exclusive interview with NPR.

"The legacy to me is how afraid we were. We had great success with the first album. We are on the brink of what is pretty much every band's biggest record — their second record, their make-it-or-break-it moment."

The singer-songwriter continued:

"We'd just changed labels, we're going through the battle with Lou. .... There was a lot of pressure on that record to do at least as good as the first record. That was our hope. And when it came out, a giant weight was lifted off our shoulders. We couldn't believe the response."

NSYNC released their last studio album, Celebrity, on July 24, 2001. The album was a major success but failed to reach the commercial stardom achieved by the first two albums.