Who were Chris Kirkpatrick’s NSYNC members? Boy Band’s backstory explored ahead of Celebrity Big Brother premiere

Chris Kirkpatrick will be locked up with 10 other celebrities in a house with no contact with the outside world on Celebrity Big Brother launching on February 2 on CBS.

Chris Kirkpatrick is known as the founding member of the American pop group NSYNC with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass as its members. The group ruled the 90s with their various hit albums.

Who Were Chris Kirkpatrick’s NSYNC members

Chris Kirkpatrick formed his band NSYNC in Orlando, Florida in 1995 and was launched in Germany by BMG Ariola Munich. The pop group had Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass as its five core members.

The group’s first single I Want You Back was a huge success, and their second album No Strings Attached sold over 2.4 million records in just the first week of its release. Although, the group broke-up in the 2000s but had sold over 70 million records worldwide by then.

How NSYNC Was Formed

In 1995, Kirkpatrick met music producer Lou Pearlman through a mutual friend and presented his idea of forming a pop group. Impressed with the idea, Pearlman, who formed the mega-popular group Backstreet Boys, offered to finance the group but only if Kirkpatrick could find other talented male singers to join the group.

Thus began the search for the singers. While looking through his tapes, Pearlman stumbled on Justin Timberlake, who was a Mouseketeer on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club back then, and advised Kirkpatrick to reach out to him.

Timberlake then recommended Joshua "JC" Chasez, his fellow cast member at the Mickey Mouse Club, for the group. Timberlake’s voice coach suggested 16-year-old Mississippi boy, Lance Bass. Joey Fatone, who was Kirkpatrick's Universal Studios co-worker, was also added to the group. And at last, the five-member band NSYNC was formed.

Chris Kirkpatrick’s Net Worth

The net worth of singer and voice-over artist Kirkpatrick’s is estimated to be $10 million. After NYSNC broke up in 2002, Kirkpatrick stayed away from the limelight until 2007 when he appeared on VH1’s Mission Man Band. He then starred in 2008 as a cast member of CMT show Gone Country.

As a voice-over actor, he voiced in the Nickelodeon animated series The Fairly OddParents. He acted in movies such as On the Line, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and Dead 7 and starred in many music videos like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, 2nd Sucks, Irresistible, and Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.

Kirkpatrick will now star in Celebrity Big Brother, airing on February 2 on CBS.

