Is Sicario 3 happening? Threequel gets major update from producer

The producers of Sicario, Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith, have teased fans with the possibility of Sicario 3 drawing closer in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The production house of Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill, Black Label Media, has pushed out another mid-budget production for Netflix named Reptile.

In the interview for the same, the producers of Sicario dropped a hint that Sicario 3 (titled Sicario: Capos) is on the horizon.

Will there be a Sicario 3? - The trilogy receives a major update

Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbell from Black Label Media joined an interview on September 27, 2023, for Netflix's recently released crime thriller film Reptile where they were interviewed on the possibility of a third film to Sicario.

As Brian Davids from The Hollywood Reporter asked the duo if there was a Sicario 3 incoming, the two laughed at the question and answered that there was a 100% chance that there would be so.

When asked to verify Josh Brolin's claim to the third film being written and rewritten over the years, Molly Smith replied:

"We're very close. It's one of the projects where we're ready to put the train on the tracks as soon as the strike ends and our path is cleared. So we're very excited to get that whole band back together " Molly Smith said.

"Taylor [Sheridan] always envisioned it as a trilogy, so we have to close it out right. There's no point in making it unless we can do justice to the true fans of Sicario. The characters and the world Taylor created are so amazing, and we're very excited for Sicario 3."

Sicario was released on September 18, 2015, in the United States and it made a box office collection of $84.9 million worldwide.

Is there a release date for Sicario 3?

While the third instalment of Sicario is in the works, there is no release date for the film yet. One can expect the film to be out by 2025.

The cast of Sicario 3 explored

The first film by Denis Villeneuve, released in 2015, included a cast of Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, John Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya, Victor Garber and Jon Bernthal.

However, the second film Sicario: Day of the Soldado saw the departure of most key players including Blunt, Benicio del Toro and John Brolin in the mix with Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener.

When it comes to the third movie, fellow producer Basil Iwanyk said in an interview with The Messenger:

"I can't wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old."

Apart from the crowd favourite assassin Alejandro Gillick, Josh Brolin might return as Matt Graver. There is also a chance Elijah Rodriguez and Isabela Moner will reprise their roles.

So far, there has been no confirmation on the cast.