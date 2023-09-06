Reptile: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

Benicio Del Toro's new thriller movie, Reptile, will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 7, 2023. After its anticipated release in select theaters on September 29, 2023, the film will subsequently have its much-awaited premiere on Netflix, scheduled for October 6, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a tough and determined detective who delves deep into an extremely complicated and brutal murder case, which changes his life forever. The film stars Benicio Del Toro in the lead role, along with various others essaying significant supporting characters. Reptile is directed by Grant Singer, with Singer, Benjamin Brewer, and Del Toro serving as the writers.

Reptile trailer offers a peek into a brutal murder investigation

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Reptile on August 21, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many shocking events set to unfold in the new thriller movie. It opens with a shot of protagonist Tom Nichols, who's asked how he's been feeling, to which he says,

''There's a case going on. It's a real nightmare.''

The opening line sets the film's tone perfectly, after which it briefly portrays several key moments from the movie without revealing any major plot details that might spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a creepy and haunting tone that fans of atmospheric crime and investigative thrillers would certainly enjoy. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix:

''Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.''

Judging from the official trailer and description, viewers can anticipate a slow-burning investigative drama featuring numerous intricate and captivating characters. It is set to explore a number of complex themes like existence, death, and violence, among many more.

The cast of Reptile

The thriller flick stars critically acclaimed actor Benicio del Toro in the lead role of protagonist Tom Nichols. In the film's trailer, he captivates with his stunning portrayal, infusing his character with an enigmatic aura that adds depth and intrigue, ultimately elevating the movie's overall appeal.

Viewers can expect the actor to deliver a riveting performance in the show. Apart from Reptile, the actor has been a part of several iconic and critically acclaimed shows and movies over the years. These include 21 Grams, Sicario, The Usual Suspects, and Escape at Dannemora, to name a few.

Appearing alongside del Toro is the talented Alicia Silverstone, taking on the role of Judy Nichols, Tom's beloved wife in the film. She looks equally vibrant in the film's trailer, and the two actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry.

Silverstone has previously appeared in several other movies and TV series like The Babysitter, The Crush, The Baby-Sitters Club, and American Woman, among many more. The rest of the cast includes actors like Eric Bogosian as Captain Robert Allen, Frances Fisher as Camille Grady, Karl Glusman as Sam Gifford, and many more.

Viewers can watch Reptile in theaters on September 29, 2023, or tune into Netflix on October 6, 2023.