5 movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in August 2023

August 2023 is a month filled with exhilarating entertainment for Disney+ subscribers. A line-up that's bursting with excitement and intricacy is set to take the viewing experience of Disney+ subscribers to the next level. There is plenty for all individuals, from thrilling space odysseys to touching stories.

As the streaming game gets more intense major players such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+ are releasing stellar award-winning series and movies. As Disney+ strives to cement its place among the game's major players, the platform has a lot in store to keep viewers hooked and bring them back.

Here are 5 upcoming movies and series releasing in August 2023 on Disney+ that viewers can look forward to:

5 exhilarating movies and series coming to Disney+ in August 2023 that will keep you hooked to your screen

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (August 2, 2023)

The highly anticipated final instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is finally available to stream. Fans who missed watching this gem of a movie on the big screen can now let out a sigh of relief.

The misfit crew of Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax and Groot return for one final adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is filled with rousing action sequences, a touch of humour, and a moving storyline. The movie was a tremendous success and broke multiple records upon its release in April 2023.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the third and final instalment featured beloved cast members like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone, among others. With such a cast that delivers performances as diverse as the cosmos, this movie will surely be a highlight of the month, even for fans who have already seen it.

2) The Amazing Spiderman 2 (August 11, 2023)

Everyone's favourite web-slinger swings back into action this August on Disney+ in The Amazing Spiderman 2. This exciting follow-up continues Peter Parker's (Andrew Garfield) story as he balances his dual roles as a college student and a costumed criminal fighter.

The briskness of his heart-pounding bouts and high-flying manoeuvres counterbalance the complexity of his inner difficulties. The distinction between a hero and a regular person fades as Spiderman battles powerful adversaries, allowing viewers to consider the difficulties of power and responsibility. This film is set to be a web of emotions thanks to a cast which includes Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan and Felicity Jones, among others.

The movie was a huge success upon its release in 2014 and grossed $709 million worldwide, making it the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year. Although, it received mixed reviews from critics who appreciated the movie's thrilling action sequences and the legendary Hans Zimmer's musical score.

3) The Wonder Years Season 2 (August 17, 2023)

Inspired by the 1988 TV series of the same title, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age heartwarming TV series on Disney+ that captures the burstiness of growing up. The series was developed by Saladin K Patterson and stars Elisha Williams as Dean Williams and is based on his life as he grows up in Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle voices the adult counterpart of Dean in the series.

The series examines shifting cultures and the ambiguity of youth with a familiar balance of humour and nostalgia. Viewers will find themselves considering their journey as the characters navigate the difficulties of friendship, family, and self-discovery. This show is a rush of positive energy with a cast that captures the essence of the era.

4) Ahsoka (August 23, 2023)

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can brace themselves and take an excursion to a galaxy far, far away with Ahsoka. This eagerly awaited TV show is set to release on Disney+ in the latter part of August and is a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian and is a continuation of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. It follows the story of the mysterious Jedi Ahsoka Tano as she deals with the aftermath of the clone wars. Audiences will be left wondering about the complexity of justice as the distinctions between good and evil blur as Ahsoka's past and present meet.

This series which is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, promises to be a stimulating examination of the Star Wars universe with a cast that gives dimension to classic roles. Ahsoka is set to feature a stellar cast that includes Rosario Dawson in the lead role alongside Lars Mikkelsen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ray Stevenson, among others.

5) Explorer: Lost in the Arctic (August 25, 2023)

This riveting documentary special centres on explorer Mark Synnot and Nat Geo photographer and filmmaker Renan Ozturk who find themselves stranded in the harsh Arctic wilderness. As they struggle against the elements, their survival proves the human spirit's tenacity.

The duo embarks on a mission to find the Northwest Passage, a sea route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. In 1874, 175 years before this duo set out on their expedition, Sir John Franklin and his crew of 128 men disappeared without a trace while searching for this passage.

Viewers will be blown by the intensity of their struggles and victories, and the mysteriousness of the frozen landscapes will transport them to an exciting new universe. This show is an engrossing investigation of human resilience, with an experienced duo that personifies the tenacity of adventurers.

Disney+ is presenting a compelling array of films and TV series this August that are likely to keep audiences engaged with their combination of mystery and intrigue. These stories, which range from endearing narratives to space-faring journeys, convey the intricacies of the human as well as the super-human experience while providing thrills. Disney+ subscribers are surely in for a hell of a ride in August 2023.