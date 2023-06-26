Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 digital release date: When will the MCU film be available?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to make its digital debut on July 7. This epic conclusion to the beloved trilogy is set to also bring forth an array of exciting bonus features and deleted scenes. In this latest chapter, the spotlight shines on Rocket as we delve into his mysterious past. A villain from his past holds the key to saving him from certain death after a devastating encounter with Adam Warlock.

The Guardians rally together to retrieve crucial information from where Rocket was created, hoping it will answer their dire situation. However, their mission is far from easy, as they must face off against the formidable High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji), the very creator who once held Rocket captive.

What does the digital release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 include?

Fans will be delighted by behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews as they explore the evolution of the Guardians as a found family. Director James Gunn provides insights into bringing Rocket to life and shares his personal connection to the character. Fans will gain a deeper appreciation for the visual effects process and discover the inspirations behind Rocket through engaging conversations with the cast and crew.

The digital release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also includes deleted scenes that offer additional glimpses into the narrative. These scenes include moments such as Adam Warlock explaining his plans to Ayesha, Peter lending a helping hand to an injured individual on Counter-Earth, Drax sharing intriguing life analogies and metaphors, and the High Evolutionary revealing his mission to perfect the universe.

The rest of the deleted scenes include Behemoth delivering unfavorable news to the High Evolutionary, Peter growing annoyed while modifying the shield, and, in another scene, rushing back to retrieve his music player during a fiery escape on the Arête.

Viewers will also see the aftermath of the battle on Knowhere, where the High Evolutionary is imprisoned while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock. These scenes provide further depth to the story and characters, giving fans an even richer experience.

The digital release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a shift in strategy for Disney+

Unlike most other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies since the launch of Disney+, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is taking a different route. It's initially being marketed as a digital-only release, making it quite a unique event.

Like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, this latest Guardians adventure will not be available on Disney+ until sometime after its release on physical media. Quantumania had its digital purchase dropping on April 18, and the physical debut happening 28 days later, on May 16.

This intriguing release strategy shift seems part of Disney's plan to boost home entertainment sales and revenue. This approach has become increasingly prevalent since Bob Iger took over as Disney CEO in November 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the second MCU movie to follow this "only on digital" marketing pattern. If the pattern continues, we expect to see the movie's release on Disney+ around August 2.

What does the future hold for the Guardians?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks a significant turning point for the team. Following their encounter with the High Evolutionary, the Guardians realize they need to make major changes in their personal lives.

Mantis decides to take time away to discover her own path and assert her independence, seeking protection with a couple of Abilisks. Star-Lord returns to Earth to visit his grandpa, while Drax and Nebula decide to stay at Knowhere and help the newly rescued kids.

Rocket becomes the leader of the team, which now includes Adam Warlock and Cosmo. The variant of Gamora comes to terms with the fact that she doesn't have the memories and experiences of her counterpart, choosing to return to her roots with the Ravagers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on digital-only on July 7. It will then make its way to Disney+ after the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release on Tuesday, August 1.

Poll : 0 votes