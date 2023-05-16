Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Number of prosthetics and 2 records broken by the Marvel movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is back with the highly anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. As the third installment in the franchise, the movie has been breaking records since its release. With a remarkable number of prosthetics and two other records shattered, the movie is a must-watch for all Marvel fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is directed by James Gunn and features an ensemble of stars including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Zoe Saldana. The movie is based on the emotional backstory of Rocket Raccoon, a beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy squad.

As the movie continues to blow the minds of fans worldwide with its witty dialogues, incredible visual effects, and epic action sequences, here are some records broken by the movie after its recent release.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: The Marvel movie smashed the record for the number of prosthetics as well as two other incredible milestones

1) Most prosthetics used in a film

One of the most remarkable facets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the vast use of prosthetics. The movie features over 22,500 prosthetics, 500 wigs, and 130 facial hairpieces. Most of the movie's intergalactic characters were created using prosthetics and not CGI which led to it dethroning How the Grinch Stole Christmas from the top spot for the most prosthetics used in a film.

The makeup and hair departments were headed by Alexei Dmitriew and Cassie Russek respectively who created original looks for the film's various characters including the villain The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The artists said that it took 75 makeup artists, occasionally 90, to complete the looks.

Actor Chukwudi Iwuji said in a quote to Variety that in the beginning it took around two hours to transform into The High Evolutionary but within a couple of sessions, they were down to 70-75 minutes. The intricate designs and attention to detail in the prosthetics in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 helped bring the characters to life and create a unique and immersive world for the audience to enjoy.

2) Most versions of viewing a movie

In addition to breaking the record for the most prosthetics used, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has also broken the record for the most versions of a single movie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney's Vice President of Finishing and Stereo, Evan Jacobs, said, "Wherever you go to see it, you're gonna see the best version." Director James Gunn worked with Marvel to create 600 versions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which offers a different experience to moviegoers anywhere in the world.

The director mentioned that these versions won't contain any alterations to the storyline but they are developed in a way in which every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories, has the option to maximize the screen size for the audience. He also mentioned that each version has been curated for a different aspect ratio, meaning one may witness more or less action depending on where one watches the film.

3) Setting the franchise record

Apart from the above-mentioned records, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 also set the franchise record, earning over $17.5 in previews and displacing The Super Marion Bros. Movie from the top spot. The movie also surpassed Avengers: Endgame which earned $60 million on its opening night.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 continues to win the hearts of critics and fans worldwide. The film's box office performance is evidence of the popularity of the franchise and the devoted following that has developed around it.

The unprecedented film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has broken records and surpassed the expectations of critics and fans. The film displays the remarkable skills of makeup artists with more than 22,500 distinct prosthetic makeups and masks. The Guardians of the Galaxy and the MCU have a devoted fanbase that is evidenced by the success of the movie at the box office, which included shattering records for the franchise and most versions.

