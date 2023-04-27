Avengers: Endgame - Three epic fight scenes that Marvel fans will always remember

Avengers: Endgame premiered on April 26, 2019, and it's been four long years since the movie was released. For fans, it is easily one of the most memorable superhero movies of all time, owing to its incredibly stunning visuals and extremely gritty action sequences. Marvel fans still become teary-eyed when they talk about Avengers: Endgame as they witnessed the death of two of their most beloved superheroes, Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow.

Directed by the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), Avengers: Endgame was widely anticipated by Marvel fans worldwide after an incredibly emotional cliffhanger at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Upon release, Endgame was so successful at the box office that it broke the record for the highest grossing film of all time, making about $2.798 billion worldwide in merely eleven days.

While fans were on the edge of their seats for the epic final battle between Thanos' army and the Avengers, there were, however, a few fight sequences that stole the hearts of fans amid all the mayhem and devastation that ensues in Avengers: Endgame. Here are three of those perfectly choreographed, nail-biting, epic fight scenes from Avengers: Endgame that will stay etched in every Marvel fan's memory forever:

Three of the most epic fight scenes from Avengers: Endgame which are still ingrained in every Marvel fan's memory

1) Captain America vs Captain America

In one of the most memorable scenes from Avengers: Endgame, Captain America comes face-to-face with his past self. After Captain America goes back in time to retrieve the Tesseract, the cube that holds the power of the Space Stone, he is confronted by his younger self in a tight hallway.

The younger version of Captain America mistakes his older self for Loki as the "God of Mischief" is infamously known to be a master of disguise. The two Captain Americas then exchange a few words before getting into a violent brawl, striking blows at the other. Both Caps use their familiarity with the other's fighting skills to their advantage in the fight.

The scene is exhilarating and action-packed, highlighting Captain America's emotional and physical fortitude as he faces off against his own past self. In the end, the older Cap triumphs, landing a punch that knocks out his younger self before telling him that his best-friend Bucky is still alive. This scene in Avengers: Endgame is significant to the narrative as it showcases Captain America's remarkable resolve and willpower.

2) Hawkeye vs Black Widow

Many fans broke down in tears during the fight between Hawkeye and Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. Formerly close friends, the two superheroes find themselves in a hopeless predicament at one point in the movie. The mission is for one of them to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to retrieve the Soul Stone.

Both characters try valiantly to be the one to make the sacrifice in this intensely emotional scene. What makes this scene immensely special and memorable is the fact that both of them are fighting not to kill but to save each other.

The Soul Stone is ultimately recovered by Hawkeye, thanks to Black Widow's ultimate self-sacrifice. The scene serves as a testament to the two characters' close relationship and the lengths they will go to for one another.

3) Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man vs Thanos

Unquestionably, the fight scene between Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Thanos is one of the most iconic segments of Avengers: Endgame. The scene begins with the entrance of the three superheroes, with Captain America at the forefront. As Thanos acquires all six infinity stones, making him the strongest being in the universe, the trio confronts him, thereby starting off one of the most intense battles in the movie.

As it begins, Captain America wields Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, to demonstrate his worthiness and incredible combat skills. Iron Man, equipped with his state-of-the-art suit, relentlessly attacks Thanos, while Thor uses his lightning powers to hold his ground. The fight is intense and breathtaking, with the heroes pushing Thanos to his limits. Fans loved seeing Captain America and Iron Man team up against Thanos after their feud in Captain America: Civil War.

In the annals of cinema history, Avengers: Endgame will be remembered as one of the greatest superhero films ever made. Marvel fans will always cherish these legendary scenes from the movie. They will surely remember the time they first witnessed these epic moments on the big screen years ago and were completely mesmerized by the full might of the Avengers and their spectacular, powerful, and emotionally charged exploits.

Poll : 0 votes