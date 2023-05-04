Where was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shot? Filming locations of Marvel's new film explored

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, is set to be released on Friday, May 5, 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU. The film is directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and the rest of the intergalactic crew.

While the plot of the movie is still under wraps, several filming locations for the same have been confirmed.

The majority of the filming reportedly took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, which has state-of-the-art facilities for creating special effects and has been used in several other Marvel movies.

Parts of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were filmed across Scotland and London

Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of the film and are excited to see how the various filming locations will be incorporated into the story. Filming reportedly began in November 2021 and continued until the summer of 2022. With James Gunn at the helm and a talented cast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is sure to be a thrilling and emotional conclusion to this beloved series.

Before you head to the theaters, here's a quick overview of all the locations you might encounter in the latest MCU outing.

1) Trilith Studios, Atlanta, Georgia

Trilith Studios is a state-of-the-art facility that has been used in several other Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. The studio has the latest technology for creating special effects and is an ideal location for filmmakers.

Filming at Trilith Studios (originally known as Pinewood Studios) allows filmmakers to have complete control over the environment and lighting, which is essential for creating a visually stunning movie. The studio has a variety of soundstages and backlots that can be used to create different locations and settings.

The Cinemaholic also reported that parts of the film were shot in and around Atlanta Music Club, Believe Music Hall, and Clayton County.

2) Scotland

A confirmed filming location for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Scotland.

In September 2021, James Gunn posted a photo on Instagram of himself standing in front of a castle in Scotland. While he did not confirm the location for the film, fans speculated that it could be a potential filming location. It was later confirmed that the castle was indeed being used for the film. It is unclear what specific scenes were filmed in Scotland, but it is likely that the location was used for some of the film's exterior shots.

3) London, England

London, England, is another confirmed filming location for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In October 2021, Chris Pratt was spotted filming scenes for the movie in London.

While it is unclear what specific locations were used for filming, fans are excited to see how London will be incorporated into the film. It is possible that the city was used for some of the film's exterior shots or for scenes set in a specific location.

Watch the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

