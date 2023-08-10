"I no longer trust Gunn"- Fans disappointed with DC after Gal Gadot reveals Wonder Woman 3 development 

If the DC universe was not tainted enough, a recent revelation from Gal Gadot has put fans in a further position of distrust.

Months ago, James Gunn took over as the creative head of the DC universe and announced some harsh changes, including the departure of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill as Superman. However, in a recent interview with Flaunt, Gadot revealed that her Wonder Woman 3 is still on.

Though this is great news for some fans, it is also disappointing for others, who are now surer than ever that DC is completely lost under the new management.

Here's what Gal Gadot said:

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell."

This revelation sparked a lot of negative comments from fans, who were outright disappointed with Gunn and DC and were not sure how the universe would move in a new direction this way.

Fans express doubts about DC's future after Gal Gadot's latest revelation

Fans are more than confused by this new development where James Gunn and his team reportedly promised Gal Gadot that her future as Wonder Woman is safe. They could not understand why Henry Cavill has been omitted from the DC universe if all the other superheroes remain the same.

Others expressed how this would make the DC universe more complicated and stop it from a hard reset, which could be the best solution right now, given the failure of most of the films that have come out in recent years.

Wonder Woman 3 is still far from completion, and there are plenty of doubts about the sequel/reboot. Hopefully, things will get clearer in the coming days.