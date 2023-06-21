Gal Gadot teases Wonder Woman's return in new DCU

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gal Gadot, who played Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in six films of the DC Extended Universe, teased the return of her iconic Amazonian warrior in James Gunn's DCU.

In December 2022, the DCEU community was shaken when newly instated co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 would not be happening, following a creative dispute between Jenkins and Gunn. The move ultimately left the future of Gadot's Wonder Woman up in the air.

Yadier ッ @yadier_ortiz Gal Gadot como Wonder Woman es la Wonder Woman de muchas generaciones. Siempre será recordada. Gal Gadot como Wonder Woman es la Wonder Woman de muchas generaciones. Siempre será recordada. https://t.co/ckt3dbvrfp

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Netflix's Tudum fan festival on Sunday, June 18, Gal Gadot shed light on her future as Wonder Woman. She said that the DC and Warner Bros. team is working out the scenario involving her character.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it," she said.

Despite Gadot's comments, fans should not take it as an outright confirmation and must wait until Gunn and Warner Bros. provide an update regarding the situation.

Before the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 in December 2022, Gadot took to Twitter to announce the next chapter of Diana Prince's story. In the tweet, she said she was grateful for the opportunity to play the Amazonian superhero and thanked all her fans for the unwavering support they had given her throughout her tenure as the character.

Will Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman return in the new DCU?

Gal Gadot has played Wonder Woman in six films of the DC Extended Universe (Image via DC)

Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman was a highlight in the eyes of fans in the doomed DC Extended Universe. While Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck's takes on Superman and Batman were met with a mixed reception from fans, who had warmed up to them over time, Gadot received praise from fans and critics for bringing a lot of emotional energy and gravitas to the character.

Z @AMagicWriter Unpopular opinion:



Despite what some think, I find Gal Gadot a good Wonder Woman and even actress. She got a character that had never been introduced to cinema and had people interested. Not to mention, WW (17) remains untouchable as a great female lead movie. Unpopular opinion: Despite what some think, I find Gal Gadot a good Wonder Woman and even actress. She got a character that had never been introduced to cinema and had people interested. Not to mention, WW (17) remains untouchable as a great female lead movie. https://t.co/wWRfQq6Uj5

However, given how James Gunn and the executives at DC have not yet announced anything regarding the Israeli actress' future as the Amazonian princess, it remains to be seen if Gadot's Wonder Woman will return to play the character in James Gunn's DCU.

Moreover, Gunn has not announced who would replace Gal Gadot and play the famed superhero in his and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.

Following the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 in December 2022 and Gunn announcing his and Peter Safran's plans for a DCEU reboot, fans took to social media to put out a list of actresses who they believed could replace Gadot as Wonder Woman and play the character in Gunn's DC Universe.

miss @misscongenility

#FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran Gal Gadot's Wonder woman is the same as Andrew Garfield's spiderman, everyone trashed on them and their movies but it was only after they were gone and some years passed that people realized how good they actually were, history is always repeating Gal Gadot's Wonder woman is the same as Andrew Garfield's spiderman, everyone trashed on them and their movies but it was only after they were gone and some years passed that people realized how good they actually were, history is always repeating#FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran https://t.co/bFrBUQjiaj

However, Gunn denied firing Gal Gadot in December 2022, when he took to Instagram to respond to a fan who believed he had booted out the Fast & Furious star from her role in DC.

"I'm not sure where you're getting that we "booted" Gal," Gunn told the fan.

Additionally factoring into Gal Gadot's future as Diana Prince is the actress' recent return to the Fast & Furious franchise, which will no doubt play a role in determining whether she can continue playing the character.

Luke @LukePrime_ Would absolutely love to see an interaction between Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Would absolutely love to see an interaction between Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman https://t.co/sNf2BGMxa4

At the moment, Gunn is at work developing the Max series Paradise Lost which will serve as a prequel to the Wonder Woman story. It will be set in her homeland of Themyscira before her birth. Gunn has described the show as a "Game of Thrones meets Westeros."

Fans of Gal Gadot can next catch her in the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which is set to release on August 11, 2023. She will then appear in Greta Gerwig's Snow White remake, where she will star opposite Rachel Zegler's titular character as the antagonist, The Evil Queen.

