The Flash ending: How it sets up James Gunn's DCU

The Flash is out and it uses the multiverse in the greatest way possible. However, it left the audience with a lot of doubts about how it connects to James Gunn's DC Universe. Gunn previously stated that The Flash will directly lead fans into the new DCU. But that hasn't necessarily been the case.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Flash

Towards the end of the film, Barry saved everyone from The Flashpoint universe by letting his mom die. But he did make one change to the timeline that helped in exonerating his father. However, this change in the timeline caused George Clooney and not Ben Affleck to become Batman. He became the fourth Batman to appear in The Flash.

In the final scene of the film, fans saw Barry Allen get surprised by the new Bruce Wayne, played by George Clooney. He anticipated that he would meet Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne but instead, it turned out to be Clooney.

After this came the post-credits scene featuring Barry and Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, which took place in this altered Universe. The former mentioned that Batman represents the same thing throughout the multiverse, but has different faces. Arthur asked whether he is also different, but Barry said he was the same in the two different timelines he had been in.

Does The Flash create James Gunn's DCU?

While the post-credits sequence plays out as a joke, it makes one thing clear. After Barry let his mother die, he understood that he could not go back in time and fix things as that could cause a Flashpoint paradox and bring new dangers to the forefront. So, he decided to stay in the Clooney Verse.

It is important to note that the newly created Clooney Verse is not James Gunn's DCU. The Flash ended in a separate Universe in the Multiverse, where Jason Momoa's Aquaman and probably even Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman exist. One can say this with conviction because James Gunn confirmed that George Clooney is not the new Batman of his DCU.

Clooney will not pe part of the upcoming Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The 62-year-old just appeared in The Flash for a small cameo and fans will see a new actor play Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

What is a part of James Gunn's DCU and what isn't?

Every DC project that James Gunn directed in the past will straight away move into the new DCU, which is confirmed to begin with Blue Beetle. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will then hit theaters. But since it is supposed to be a follow-up to The Flash, it will also take place in The Flash/Clooney-Verse, and not in James Gunn's DCU.

While Aquaman 2 ends the old DCEU, Gunn's DCU will continue with the animated Creature Commandos series. Then, Gunn's story will truly begin with a newly cast Superman in Superman: Legacy. As mentioned above, a new actor will take on the role of Batman alongside Robin in The Brave and the Bold.

Following that, fans will see two Green Lanterns – Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the upcoming Lanterns series. A new Supergirl will also appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and an actor will be cast to play Swamp Thing in James Mangold's upcoming horror movie. Finally, James Gunn will also bring new characters of The Authority into the mix.

Additionally, fans could expect Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and possibly even the Flash to be recast in the future. Jason Momoa's Aquaman may be the only one who will reprise his role as Barry mentioned that Aquaman is the same in multiple universes. However, he will probably appear as an Aquaman variant, and not the one we see in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman 2 should make things clear when it releases later this year.

The only other characters that will stick around in the DCU are James Gunn's Suicide Squad members. John Cena's Peacemaker will continue to get his second season and Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller in her own series on Max before Peacemaker season 2.

Jennifer Holland will return as Emilia Harcourt in the two aforementioned shows. Lastly, fans might also see the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, and Daniella Melchior's Ratcatcher 2 alongside King Shark when Gunn decides to bring them back.

Apart from them, the whole DCEU including Shazam, Black Adam, Cavill's Superman, Affleck's Batman, and the Flash will be left behind in the multiverse.

