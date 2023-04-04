DCU: Who is Blue Beetle? Origin and powers explained

Warner Bros. just launched the new Blue Beetle trailer, which has many fans truly excited about the new DC movie. Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña comes in to play Jaime Reyes, who goes on to become the teenage superhero Blue Beetle.

While there is a devoted fanbase for this DC character, many general moviegoers may not be aware of who he is. With the latest trailer garnering a lot of fan interest, it’s important to know the roots of the character, along with his powers and abilities.

Who is Blue Beetle in the comics?

Dan Garrett as the Blue Beetle (Image via DC)

While we’d be following Jaime Reyes as the main Blue Beetle, DC has had three different versions of the character in the books. The first one was Dan Garrett, who debuted in 1939’s Mystery Men Comics #1. He was a beat cop during the day but a masked vigilante by night. Sporting a cool hat, he used to fight crime.

A year later, he gained super strength from a special vitamin and adopted a suit that looked more like the superhero that we know of. He returned again in 1964, but was totally revamped. This time, Dan Garrett became an archeologist and gained his powers from a mystical scarab he found in Egypt. He'd turn into the Blue Beetle by uttering the phrase "Kaji Dha!" But his story only ran until 1966.

Ted Kord as the beetle-armor wearing superhero (Image via DC)

Then a new version of Blue Beetle was introduced in Captain Atom #83. His name was Ted Kord, and he was a scientific genius and millionaire who was an old colleague of Dan Garrett. Ted didn’t have any superpowers. But he had developed a high-tech suit, a beetle-shaped flying machine, and multiple other gadgets to fight crime.

He sought Garrett's help to fight his evil uncle. Unfortunately, the latter died battling Ted’s uncle. But in his dying moments, Garrett asked Ted to carry on the mantle of the superhero, and so he did. However, he didn’t take on the scarab and relied on his own technology and gadgets.

But then, in 1986, the superhero’s origin story was slightly altered once again. Here, Dan Garrett was turned into Ted's professor instead of his old colleague. The latter still fought crime in his high-tech beetle armor, while Garrett was aware that his scarab powers came from an Egyptian god.

Jaime Reyes’ version of the superhero (Image via DC)

Years later, in the present day, both Dan Garrett and Ted Kord perished, and in came the latest holder of the Blue Beetle mantle, Jaime Reyes. He stumbled upon the ancient scarab that fused itself to his spine. The scarab would give Jaime his powers by covering his entire body in blue-colored beetle armor.

Interestingly, the name of this scarab was “Kaji Dah,” the same thing that Dan used to shout out when he transformed. But as it turns out, this scarab was of alien origin, belonging to a species called “The Reach.” It infiltrated Earth to call its own people onto the planet. But Jaime Reyes' goodness changed the scarab’s motivations, and it ultimately fought against its own people.

The powers of Blue Beetle

Powers and abilities of Jaime Reyes (Image via DC)

Covering up his body, the scarab provides Jaime with several superhuman abilities, such as super strength and flight through its two extended wings. The beetle armor is also next to impenetrable, which makes it highly durable. It can create shields and also protect Jaime from hazardous environments, allowing him to breathe underwater and even in space.

The scarab further enables Jaime to turn his hands into different tools such as claws, spiked maces, bladed weapons, and plasma cannons. These cannons shoot powerful energy blasts. But the live-action DC Universe improves on this ability as the scarab gives Jaime a Green Lantern-like ability where he can create whatever he thinks of.

We’ve already seen him form a massive sword, but Jaime’s armor can create drones as well. His best ability, however, is energy absorption, which he can use to increase his own powers. Hence, Blue Beetle becomes unbeatable against energy attacks.

Blue Beetle in the DC Universe

As the trailer revealed, Jaime gets the scarab from his love interest, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine). She is the daughter of Ted Kord’s sister, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who is the main villain of the film.

Victoria is after the scarab, which is deemed to be a world-destroying weapon. But apparently, the scarab chooses to pair up with Jaime Reyes and turns him into DC’s own Spider-Man counterpart, only stronger.

Blue Beetle is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes