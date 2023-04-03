Since New York is Peter Parker's hometown, the Spider-Man movies have mostly been shot in the United States of America. Given that the superhero has been shown defending his city and his nation from the atrocities of various villains, the filming locations have been majorly within the USA. However, when the arachnid hero joined the Avengers, some adventures took him out of his home city to other countries and even other planets.

One example was when he was snapped out by Thanos, the superhero was on Jupiter’s moon called Titan. Though the three Sam Raimi movies did not take the webbed hero away from his city, later on, the MCU movies took the superhero away to other countries. To keep the story authentic, the shoots have often taken place in different locations such as London, Berlin, and Venice.

Apart from the USA, a few Spider-Man movies were filmed in various European locations

Peter swinging in his hometown (Image via Marvel)

At times when Peter Parker had to travel away from home, the production team tried to shoot some on-site scenes for a realistic look. Sometimes, it was to fight along with the Avengers, while other times, it was to go on an educational trip with classmates.

1) USA

In a new post, Atlanta Filming has shared an update on current #SpiderMan3 filming locations, stating that "Spiderman is at Pinewood until late March."

Sam Raimi’s Spidey movies featuring Tobey Maguire were majorly filmed in New York City and Los Angeles. Shooting locations for Spider-Man 3 moved between New York, California, Illinois, and Ohio. On the other hand, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming was shot in Georgia, Washington, and Downtown Atlanta.

The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield also covered the Big Apple. While the first movie within the franchise covered Los Angeles and New York for shooting, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 focused on Manhattan, Long Island, and Albany.

2) Germany

Peter Parker at Leipzig-Halle Airport (Image via Marvel)

Tom Holland's Spidey was first seen fighting in Captain America: Civil War, where the Captain was battling Iron Man. The young superhero sided with team Iron Man, his mentor.

The scene demanded the location of Berlin, and actor Tom Holland was sent to the locations. Spree River, Messedamm, Leipzig-Halle Airport, Potzdamer Platz, and Studio Babelsberg are some of the locations used for the movie. Additionally, a scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming was shot in Germany's capital city, Berlin.

3) United Kingdom

Location London in Far From Home (Image via Marvel)

For the movie Far From Home, East London and Essex Stansted Airport were two important locations. Other places in London where the unit set up cameras were Tower Bridge, Holland Park, the Tower of London, and St Pancras International Railway Station.

4) Italy

Peter Parker with classmates in Venice (Image via Marvel)

In Far From Home, Venice was mainly shown, though a set of the Italian city was also put up in Leavesden, England. Some of the places where the crew shot in include Marco Polo International Airport, Rialto Bridge, Leonardo Da Vinci Museum, Porta Magna, and the Bell Tower at Santa Maria Formosa.

5) Czech Republic

For Far From Home, Prague and Liberec were two places that the crew visited. A few locations were pictured in the background for various parts of the storyline, with some as the backdrop for the action. Karluv Most (or Charles Bridge), Carlo IV Hotel, Hlavni-Nadrazi Wilsonova, Divadlo na Vinohradech (The Vinohrady Theatre), and the main square of Liberec, náměstí Dr E Beneše, were some locations for the shoot.

6) Spain

Village ruins were built with the backdrop of the destroyed town of Belchite (Image via Marvel)

Though the arachnid superhero did not visit the country, one scene from Far From Home was filmed in Zaragoza’s Belchite Old Town. In the story, Maria Hill and Nick Fury inspect the ruins of what was portrayed as a Mexican village. This was part of the movie, although the webbing hero was not seen here.

Will Spider-Man shoot in other countries in future?

It remains to be seen, as per the demands of the story. Since most backdrops, including the extra-terrestrial locations, have been created within various sets, there is a rare need for Marvel to reach other locations. In some cases, the intended location is dropped at the last minute. For example, for No Way Home, Iceland was touted as one of the locations but was not included in the final filming.

