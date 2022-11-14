10 Marvel Heroes who don't have any powers, ranked by strength

Are there Marvel Heroes who don't have powers? This is not entirely unheard of. Marvel Comics has been around for almost a century. While there are characters in the Marvel universe who fight battles on a galactic scale, there are those who prefer to keep the fights on the street.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've seen heroes who have no special superpowers. However, through their strength and skill alone, they manage to level the playing field. In this article, we will rank 10 Marvel Heroes who don't have powers on the basis of their strength

You might see some heroes on this list who rely on their technology to have abilities since you can only have so many heroes without the super. When it comes to hand-to-hand or strategic combat, however, these heroes are sure to leave a mark.

Nick Fury, Ant-Man, and other Marvel heroes without any powers

10) Nick Fury

Nick Fury can barely be called a hero. After all, he's always in the background, making sure that he has plans in place if things go south. However, Fury has illustrated many times that he can hold his own in an encounter. While he's not the most powerful, he deserves a ranking as one of the strongest Marvel heroes for everything he's done within the multiverses of Marvel. With his military background and even fighting in World War II, Fury has been around for a while.

Fury is smart, calculating, and cunning, which are all qualities you'd expect from a man of his caliber. Managing the Hulk, keeping Iron Man and Captain America from clashing, making sure every mission is a success? These are not easy tasks by any means.

9) Ant-Man (Scott Lang)

Ant-Man is one of the weaker Marvel heroes. While Hank Pym is extraordinarily skilled at both fighting and employing his intelligence, Scott is more of a wildcard. He relies on his wit when things are looking slim, but he's a certified genius nonetheless.

He also didn't know how to fight in the MCU until he received training from Hope. Ant-Man still deserves praise because not only has he built himself from the ground up, but he has also handled the pressures of the suit and combat extremely well. He was vital in the Avengers' fight against Thanos.

8) War Machine

James Rhodes has proven time and again that he is someone who can shine beyond the War Machine suit. Although he has no powers, his skillset makes him more than capable of fighting. He's an engineer, expert aviator, and marksman. He does pretty well in hand-to-hand combat too.

Rhodes is significantly nerfed in the MCU primarily because there are too many heavy hitters in the Avengers. As Marvel's Secret Invasion gets closer, it's likely we'll finally get a Rhodes who isn't just relying on his suit.

7) The Falcon

The Falcon has some powers within certain storylines, and in others, he's a pretty standard character. However, we've seen his battle chops in the MCU as one of the most adaptable Marvel heroes. Even if he relies on his suit, it's like riding a motorcycle instead of a car. He has all the advantages of maneuverability but none of the protection.

He pulls it off too because that's how good Sam Wilson is. Considering that he's a veteran U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, he holds his end more than one would expect. With his solo project in the making, we'll get to see him shine as he takes up the mantle of Captain America in Captain America: New World Order.

6) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff has always stood out as one of the Marvel heroes who does not have powers. Black Widow received her training in the Red Room and later joined the KGB before working for the U.S.

Black Widow has a massive skillset. She's the perfect spy, as she can perform hacking and espionage, and is fluent in multiple languages. She's also the best fighter, trained in gymnastics, martial arts, combat, and acrobatics. It's the perfect combination of offense and stealth that's rare to find. She is also one of the most consistent Marvel heroes.

5) The Punisher

Frank Castle is the most methodological vigilante in Marvel comics. While most fans don't approve of his methods, he is extremely effective. The Punisher rarely grants any mercy to the criminals he tackles, and has an impressive skill set.

He's skilled in martial arts, marksmanship, and aviation. Castle also has an illustrious military background, as he's Navy SEALS and Special Forces trained. Castle is one of the most offensively impactful Marvel heroes of all time.

4) Moon Knight

Moon Knight is one of the more questionable Marvel heroes on this list. He grew up training to be a heavyweight boxer but chose the path of being a Marine instead. He ended up being a hired mercenary. After Khonshu made a pact with him, his natural abilities were only further amplified.

Marc Spector is easily one of the most lethal Marvel heroes, and his comparison with Batman exists for a reason. Even in his simple form, he's capable of quite a lot, though it depends on which of his personalities take over in that scenario.

3) Daredevil

Daredevil is the definition of strength without any superpowers. He is one of the best Marvel Heroes who doesn't have powers. Matt Murdock has trained ever since he was a child. Though his accident took away his sight, it gave him extraordinarily amplified senses.

He does have some sort of power, but it's not necessarily super by any means. His capability comes from his indomitable will to keep on fighting evil wherever he might find it.

2) Shang-Chi

As we've seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the character has extraordinary hand-to-hand combat skills, thanks to his brutal martial arts training. It is at the very end that Shang-Chi gets to control the ten rings, and even without them, he is constantly a force to be reckoned with.

1) Hawkeye

Clint Barton has proven time and again that he is a Marvel hero who doesn't even need power. As a master marksman, he never misses. To top it all off, he is an expert martial artist, tactician, and weapons designer.

Hawkeye took his time to shine in Avengers: Endgame, where he was instrumental in the fight against Thanos. Even though it's been 10 years, his marksmanship in The Avengers (2012) remains unrivaled.

Final thoughts

These are the top 10 Marvel Heroes who don't have powers. However, they've proven that even if things get extremely intense and their chances of winning look slim, they do their best to get out alive.

