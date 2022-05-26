DC fans can't keep calm after Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle suit gets leaked: Details explored as actor responds to fans

Blue Beetle fans were in for a surprise when Xolo Maridueña's supersuit was leaked. The actor was observed on set wearing it while filming a scene, and it bore a strong resemblance to the superhero's look in the comics. The majority of fan response to this suit has been overwhelmingly positive.

Many are calling the Blue Beetle suit the best live-action superhero suit they have ever seen, and Xolo Mariduea's response was as amusing. Thanking his followers, the actor turned to Instagram stories while sitting on the toilet to express his gratitude.

Xolo Maridueña reaction on his instagram (Photo credit: Instagram)

What many might not know, though, is that the Blue Beetle suit surprisingly has a life of its own. With the character being very obscure, many don't know much about him. Let's explore some of the details behind the suit itself.

Exploring the details behind Blue Beetle's suit

Photo of the suit (Image via Twitter)

Throughout the history of DC Comics, there have been three Blue Beetles. Dan Garret, Ted Kord and Jaime Reyes are the ones who don the blue suit and save lives. While the others' are fairly muted in terms of appearance, Jaime's Beetle suit is quite different as it is made with alien tech, and is alive and breathing too.

In Blue Beetle, we will be following Jaime Reyes' rendition of the character, played by Xolo Maridueña. In the comics, the beetle scarab fuses with him and endows upon him his powers.All three versions of the characters gained their power from the Blue Beetle Scarab. Belonging to an alien race called the Reach, Scarab's actual name is Khaji Da.

Photo of the suit (Image via Twitter)

Jaime inherits the Scarab after the second Beetle, Ted Kord, passes away. However, with Jaime, it's a little different because the Scarab is primarily in control of him. It merges into Jaime's spine and is able to form a symbiotic relationship. Both Scarab and Jaime then collaborate and work as one. However, the Scarab was unable to overwrite Jaime's personality after fusing with him since he was isolated from the Reach's database at the time, allowing Jaime to exercise his free will.

The suit is blue and black in color. It covers Jaime's entire body, giving him an extraterrestrial appearance. It has wings coming out of its back and a mouth opening through which he can communicate. Think of it as Batman Beyond's face mask. It's also a suit of armor that grants him superhuman abilities.

The Scarab has a multitude of powers, but with Jaime, the Beetle allows him to handle it. That's until Jaime discovers himself in difficult situations and lets the Scarab handle it. It can also track anything that exudes massive energy.

Photo of the suit (Image via Twitter)

Jaime's body can likewise be modified by the Scarab. Jaime, for example, can be given more fingers if necessary. There is no limit to how far the modifications can go. The Blue Beetle battle gear comes with a variety of tools and weaponry, including blasters, that Jaime can utilize.

Fans have been going crazy over the first look at the suit

The first look at suit surely did send many into a frenzy. Many people are gushing over it, calling it one of the best comic book suits they have ever seen. You may check out some of the fan reactions below.

Blue Beetle releases in theatres on August 18, 2023.

