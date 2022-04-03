Sharon Stone joins DC’s Blue Beetle, to play Victoria Kord, the new villain

Sharon Stone, the star of the popular 90’s films Basic Instinct and Casino, is in talks to make a re-entry into the DC universe. Her first outing with the franchise as the villain Laurel Hedare in 2004’s Golden Raspberry-winning worst film Catwoman was not well received by fans and audiences alike.

This time, Stone is in conversation to play the villain in Blue Beetle, part of DC’s extended universe.

Slated to release in 2023, Blue Beetle made news when it announced Xolo Maridueña from Cobra Kai in the titular role of Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film. Alongside Harvey Guillén, Elpidia Carrillo, and Raoul Max Trujillo, Sharon Stone will join the cast as the new villain, Victoria Kord.

Sharon Stone’s Victoria Kord is an original character made for the film

As per DC Comics, three different characters have helmed the mantle of the Blue Beetle. Created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski in 1939, Dan Garett made his appearance as the first Blue Beetle in Mystery Men Comics #1. Originally an intellectual property of Fox Comics, the first Blue Beetle gained his power with a special Vitamin 2-X.

Later, Charlton Comics bought the property and introduced Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle, who helmed the mantle after the death of his master, Dan Garett. Ted Kord was an inventor who used his creations to fight crime.

DC’s takeover of Charlton comics made Kord’s Blue Beetle part of its universe. This hero was also an active member of the Justice League, with it even being suggested that Ted was more brilliant than the Bat of Gotham.

In 2006, DC introduced a new Blue Beetle, a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. He transforms into the Blue Beetle when he discovers a scarab with his friends, which gets attached to his spine.

Scarab is a piece of alien technology that provides an exoskeleton to its users and can create weapons of various types. Most importantly, Jaime’s character was well received by the fans.

Sharon Stone’s character Victoria Kord will undoubtedly be related to the second Beetle, Ted Kord. While there is no record of a character in the name of Victoria Kord in the DC database, rumors indicate that Victoria is Ted’s wife.

Since Sharon Stone’s Victoria Kord will be the villain in the movie, it will be a good twist, considering her husband Ted Kord was a superhero. Originally slated as an HBO Max offering, the film will now be released on the big screens on August 18, 2023.

