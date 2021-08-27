Who are Sharon Stone's siblings? Actress shares heartbreaking news as nephew, River Stone is rushed to hospital with organ failure

Sharon Stone recently took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news about her nephew’s health. The actress mentioned that the one-year-old was rushed to hospital with complete organ failure.

In the picture, River Stone can be seen lying on the hospital bed in an intubated state attached to multiple wires and IVs. The Basic Instinct star requested fans to pray for the child and mentioned that the family needs a “miracle”:

“My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib [with] total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

River was born last September to Sharon Stone’s brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha. The Casino actor shared a photo of the newborn at the time and wrote:

“Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

Following the latest news of her nephew’s critical illness, numerous fans flocked to Sharon Stone’s Instagram to offer their prayers and support to the family.

Meanwhile, prominent celebrities including Kate Hudson, Ruby Rose, Ava DuVernay and Sharon Osbourne also sent their good wishes and prayed for River’s recovery.

All you need to know about Sharon Stone's siblings

American actress, producer and former fashion model, Sharon Stone (Image via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone was born to parents Dorothy Marie and Joseph William Stone II on March 10, 1958. She grew up with her three siblings in Pennsylvania and reportedly shares a close bond with them.

Her older brother Michael Stone was born in 1951 and tried to follow his sister’s footsteps to launch a career in entertainment. He even bagged a role in the 1995 film The Quick and the Dead but failed to make a name for himself in the industry.

This led to Michael getting addicted to substance abuse. Although he successfully battled addiction issues later in life, his son, Colin, decided to take the same destructive road. Unfortunately, Colin lost his life to overdose in 2014. He was only 22 years old at the time of his passing.

Michael is also a singer and has his own band called Dead Poet. Sharon Stone also has two younger siblings. Her sister Kelly Stone Singer was born in 1961, while her brother Patrick Stone was born in 1965.

Kelly married Bruce Singer and settled with him in 2002. She reportedly suffers from an autoimmune disease. Last year, the Golden Globe Award winner shared that her sister and brother-in-law were suffering from COVID-19.

Kelly had critical symptoms and was admitted to the hospital due to severe breathing issues and co-morbidities. At the time, the actress took to social media to share updates about her sister’s health condition:

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results."

On 31 August 2020, the 63-year-old revealed that Kelly and her husband had finally tested negative after a long battle with COVID.

My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻

& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020

Not much is known about the youngest Stone sibling, but as per the Total Recall star, he is happily married to a woman named Tasha. Unfortunately, the actress recently shared that Patrick’s son has been hospitalized in a critical condition due to organ failure.

Sharon Stone is receiving immense support from the online community as people continue to pray for her little nephew’s recovery.

